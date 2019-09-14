The festive season has arrived and carmakers are all set to cash in the demand. Major carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda have already announced massive discounts and now Tata Motors has also joined the fray. The company has announced huge discounts across its product line up. It is offering benefits up to ₹ 1.50 lakh on the Hexa, up to ₹ 85,000 on the Nexon, up to ₹ 70,000 on the Tiago, up to ₹ 70,000 on the Tiago NRG, up to ₹ 1.15 lakh on the Tigor and up to ₹ 50,000 on the Harrier.

Also Read: Auto Crisis: Maruti Suzuki's Market Share Down By 2 Per Cent; Huge Jump For Hyundai

Commenting on the announcement S.N Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "The start of the festive season is an exciting time for us, as we get to be a part of our customers' celebrations by providing them with various offers & benefits. Our offerings this year are bigger and better than the previous year and by far the best in the Industry. We have received a tremendous response from customers in Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, and as the festive season spreads to the entire country, the 'Festival of Cars' campaign should help to bring the much-needed cheer among our customers, against the backdrop of the current market conditions. We are hopeful that this year's festive offers will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus cultivating for them a strong sense of association with our brand. We wish all our customers and partners greetings for the season."

Also Read: Honda Car India Offers Discounts Of Up To ₹ 2.5 lakh On Civic and ₹ 4 lakh On CR-V

Apart from cash benefits, Tata Motors is also providing exchange benefits along with specific schemes for Government employees and corporate workers. Moreover, it has also tied up with banks to offer up to 100 per cent finance options in order to overcome the problem of cash crunch which is one of the main reasons of the slowdown in auto sector. Due to the slowdown, Tata Motors saw its market share going down by 1.39 per cent at 5.41 per cent between April and August 2019. The discounts may help the company to revive its sales and gain its lost market share.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.