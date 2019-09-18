Tata Motors Launches TACNet 2.0 To Collaborate With Auto Tech Startups

Tata Motors has launched a new platform to collaborate with new startups and business models in the auto space. The Tata Motors Auto Mobility Collaboration Network 2.0 (TACNet 2.0) will allow the company to partner with startups and technology companies to come up with new solutions in the mobility ecosystem and explore synergies. To be precise, Tata Motors is looking for business opportunities in the people and cargo mobility space and the theme of TACNet 2.0 is based on the areas which are of immediate interest to Tata Motors.

Speaking at the introduction of the new platform, Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, "The automotive industry is undergoing a rigorous transformation phase with new and advanced technologies in manufacturing, digitization solutions to optimize the operations and supply-chain, innovative and advanced product technologies and disruptive business/service models for engaging the customer and other related stakeholders. Today, almost every segment of the automotive value-chain is required to drive its own innovation story. As a leading Indian automotive brand, we need to constantly keep innovating for better serving the market, our customers and the categories we cater to. In the current age of uncertainty and speed of change, the above effort of sourcing solutions will need to be driven both through in-house initiatives as well as collaborating with external partners. TACNet will enable the outside world in connecting with us for such innovation and collaboration opportunities. We are looking forward to unlocking the potential of India's finest startups and technology and solution based companies."

Moreover, the company is also looking for directly applicable solutions for block chain in the automotive industry, parking marketplace, NLP native chatbot, demand prediction algorithm, real time, real time monitoring of BS6 fuel quality and authentication of genuine spare parts. Interested players can apply on TACNet website latest by September 29, 2019. The program will start from inviting the participants and pitching their business. Then it is culminated into a strategic partnership between Tata Motors and the Startup and the founders may also get the opportunity to pilot the project.

