Tata Motors Launches Pro Edition Accessory Kit For Its Entire Range

Tata Motors has launched the pro edition accessory package for its entire range in a bid to cash in the festive season demand. The pro editions have been launched on the Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago and have been designed to enhance the visual appeal of the car along with adding some features. Tata Motors has launched the pro edition just days after it announced festive season benefits across its product lineup.

Commenting on the announcement S.N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "To add more cheer to this year's festive season, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Pro Edition accessory packs for our valuable customers. These accessory packs will not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of our cars, but will also provide an exciting overall customer experience for all our existing new buyers. We are hopeful that these accessory packs will make this festive season more joyous for our customers, adding a dash of style and character to their cars."

Essentially, the pro edition model is a range of accessory package which will be available at all Tata Motors dealerships across India. The accessory package starts at ₹ 29,999 for the Tiago and Tigor and goes all the way up to ₹ 1.10 lakh for the Tata Harrier. While entry level models like the Tiago and Tigor gets feature updates like pop up sunroof, arm rest, vehicle tracking system, sunshades, and mood lighting among others, vehicles like Hexa and Harrier which are up in the range gets features like Automatic sunroof, sunshades, front parking sensors and much more along with several visual updates. Here's a list of all the features which are being offered with each vehicle.

Product Accessories Festive Season Price PRO Package for Tata Harrier Automatic Sunroof, Sunshades, Front Parking Sensor, Mobile Holder Wireless, TPMS app based, Ambient mood lighting, Bonnet mascot, Humanity line chrome, Exhaust chrome ₹ 1.10 Lakh PRO Package for Tata Hexa Automatic sunroof, Front parking sensor, Mobile holder wireless, TPMS app based, Ambient mood lighting ₹ 99,999 PRO Package for Tata Nexon Sunroof pop up, Sunshades magnetic, Ambient mood lighting, TPMS app based, Front parking sensor, Vehicle tracking system ₹ 37,999 PRO Package for Tata Tigor Sunroof pop up, Ambient mood lighting, Sunshades magnetic, Arm rest, Vehicle tracking system ₹ 29,999 PRO Package for Tata Tiago Sunroof pop up, Ambient mood lighting, sunshades magnetic, Camera with display on IRVM, Amr rest ₹ 29,999

