Tata Motors Launches Its New Range Of Ultra Trucks

Tata Motors has launched its next generation of Ultra range of intermediate and light commercial vehicles. These CVs will be available starting from ₹ 10 lakh and will go up to ₹ 25 lakh. The Ultra range of trucks will be built on a modular platform, which will help the company cater to design these trucks for multiple business applications such as two-wheeler carrier, municipality applications, poultry, cement mixing, tipper, Reefer and so on. Tata's Ultra range of trucks will have gross vehicle weight between 7 tonnes and 16 tonnes. These trucks meet the required global trucking standards of emissions, safety, durability and features.

The Ultra trucks will be powered by Tata's new turbo-tron range of 3-litre and 5-litre engines. The 3-litre engine makes 138 bhp at 3,000 rpm with peak torque output of 360 Nm at 1,400 - 2,000 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The 5-litre engine on the other hand, will make 177 bhp at 2,400 rpm and churn out peak torque of 590 Nm at 1,000 - 2,000 rpm. This engine too will have a 6-speed manual transmission. There will be other engine options too with maximum power rating of 207 bhp and peak torque rating of 890 Nm. There will be automatic transmission options as well. Tata says that the Ultra range of trucks will offer best in class efficiency, comfort and features. In fact, it is confident that the Ultra trucks will offer the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

Tata has been investing a total of ₹ 1,500 crore towards it CV division every year. With the Bharat Stage-VI (BS) regulations coming in from 2020, Tata confirmed that it will increase the amount of investment per year, but did not earmark how much this will be. The ILCV segment in India has now crossed 105,000 vehicles and Tata currently owns 44.2 per cent market share, which is an increase of 2.7 per cent over the last fiscal.

Tata will also be exporting the Ultra range of trucks to other countries such as Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and South Africa. Tata predicts that the tonnage point will move higher in the ILCV segment thanks to better revenue earning potential. Tata has 5 driver training schools in India where it trained 1 lakh drivers across India last year.

