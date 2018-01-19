Tata Motors Introduces New Impact Design 2.0 Language

Tata Motors today officially announced entering the second phase of its popular Impact design platform for 2018. The company is calling it the Impact Design 2.0 and it's based on the first-gen Impact design philosophy, which led to the introduction of some interesting new models like - the Tiago, Hexa, Tigor, and most recent Tata Nexon. Tata Motors claims that the new Impact Design 2.0 platform will be a sharper and bolder iteration of the earlier version, thus making Tata's passenger cars all the more contemporary and stylish.

Tata Motors says that the Impact Design 2.0 will build on some of the unique aspects of the Impact design language, which have made the latest generation of Tata cars quite desirable. Aspects like - strong proportions, best-in-class wheel sizes, vibrant body colours and few others that have added an imposing stance to models like the Hexa and the Nexon. With the introduction of the Impact design language, we also saw some major improvement being made to the cabin of Tata cars, making them more clean and clutter-free, along with improved built quality as well. Similarly, with the Impact Design 2.0, the cabin design of the passenger cars will also see many upgrades ergonomics, built quality and material, colour combinations and HMI screens that will be segmented leading.

The Tata Tiago was the first product to come out of the Impact Design philosophy

In fact, Tata Motors says that the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy is refreshed under the 3 'Ex' and 3 'In'. The 3 'Ex' includes - Exiting Proportion that will improve the stance of the vehicles aided by large wheel sizes and strong fender volumes, offering strong road presence. The second is Expressive Surface, which points to the clean and uncluttered surface of the vehicles riding on Tata's signature 3-dimensional humanity line, the stylish grille and headlamp design, subtle character lines and the diamond-shaped windows in side view. Finally, the Extra-ordinary Details which will now see the new Tri-Arrow pattern now make their appearance on the cars.

In the same manner, the 3 'In' include - Inviting Spaces that talk about the improving the design of the cabin balancing practicality and aesthetics. Second is Intelligent Choices, in which Tata talks about the new material choices, colour combinations, enhance the perception of tactile quality, better and convenient storage spaces, and accessories. And lastly In-Touch Interfaces, which addresses ergonomic comfort, with innovative and intuitive in-car technology strategically positioning screens, and connected technology.

We will get to know more about the Impact Design 2.0 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 and also about the cars that will be introduced under the new platform. As of now, Tata Motors is also working on new models under two of its new global platform - a premium hatchback based on the AMP or Advanced Modular Platform and a new SUV codenamed Q501 based on the Land Rover's Q platform, which underpins the Discovery sport.

