Tata Motors Introduces I&LCVs In Bhutan

Tata Motors announced the commercial launch of four new models to augment its range of Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicles (I&LCV) - LPT 912, LPK 912, LPK 1212 and LPT1412 in Bhutan. The models comprise of light-trucks 5 Tonners to 13 Tonners GVW and a new tipper range from 3 CuM to 6.5 CuM all of which will be launched in a phased manner. These models come with a Common Rail Diesel Injection (CRDI) engine technology and enhanced fuel efficiency. The I&LCVs come with the 497 TCIC ngine which offers 125 bhp and 400Nm torque. In addition, the common rail engine engine boasts of viscous fan technology for low NVH levels. All these models are equipped with GBS 40. The GBS 40, the most proven gear box is available with a 5 forward + 1 reverse option and an unmatched warranty of 3 years/3000 hrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Shamim, Regional Manager (SAARC), International Business-Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors Ltd. said "It is our constant endeavor to provide Bhutanese customers with world class products and services. Our latest range of I&LCV trucks offers unmatched performance, comfort and safety, along with versatility of various load body lengths and tipper capacities to cater to a varied number of applications. These trucks are designed and tested for the conditions in Bhutan and will deliver power, performance and profitability to our customers, exceeding all their expectations."

The new range offers comfort and performance with suspended seats, refreshed interiors, new and smoother steering with tilt and telescopic adjusting features and best-in-class grade-ability making the toughest terrains easy to manoeuvre. Additionally, the deeper gear ratios allow this range of trucks to move across any terrain with ease . Reinforced chassis, clutch plates and stiffer and heavy-duty leaf springs adds to the durability of the vehicles

