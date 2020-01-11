New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Group's Global Wholesales Declined By 3% In December 2019

In December 2019, Tata Motors' cumulative global wholesales stood at 97,348, registering a de-growth of 3 per cent, as compared to the 100,359 units sold during the same month in 2018.

In December 2019, Tata Motors Group's global passenger vehicle wholesales grew by 5 per cent

Tata Motors Group has released its global wholesale numbers for the month of December 2019. Last month, the carmaker cumulative global wholesales stood at 97,348, registering a de-growth of 3 per cent, as compared to the 100,359 units sold during the same month in 2018. The group's total passenger vehicle wholesales (including JLR) for December 2019, on the other hand, grew by 5 per cent, at 62,822 units, as against a year back, in December 2018, when the company sold close to 59,600 passenger vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover global wholesales for December 2019 stood at 50,001 vehicles

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover along stood at 50,001 vehicles, which included the 5,492 vehicles wholesaled by CJLR, the joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles. As for the total wholesales from the Jaguar brand alone, for the month, stood at 12,742 vehicles, while Land Rover's contribution to the total wholesales for December 2019 was 37,259 vehicles. On the other hand, global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in December 2019 were at 34,526 units, lower by 15 per cent, as against the 40,619 units wholesaled in December 2018.

In December 2019, Tata Motors' domestic sales stood at 44,254 units (PV + CV), a decline of 12 per cent in volumes as compared to 50,440 units sold in December 2018. As for year-to-date sales, Tata's volumes for FY2020 (April-December) stood at 347,796 units, down by 30 per cent over 497,972 units sold during the same period the fiscal.

