Tata Motors Group's Global Wholesale Numbers Down By 27 per Cent

The company is expecting sales to improve at least in the passenger vehicle segment during the festive season.

Tata Motors global wholesale stood at 89,912 units.

Tata Motors group's wholesale went down by 27 per cent in September 2019 selling 89,912 units. Global wholesale of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo stood at 28,524 units, a decline of 45 per cent. Global wholesale of all passenger vehicles in the same month stood at 61,388 units which is a de-growth of 14 per cent. That said, the company is expecting sales to improve at least in the passenger vehicle segment during the festive season.

Tata Motors retail sales in September 2019 stood at 36,376 vehicles, compared to 69,991 units during September 2018. At 32,376 units, its domestic sales were down by 50 per cent including both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Sales of passenger vehicles were down by 56 per cent at 8097 units as compared to 18,429 units a year ago.

The global wholesale figure also includes Jaguar Land Rover sales numbers. JLR dispatched 53,091 units in September 2019 including 4,672 units of its Chinese JV with Chery (CJLR). Out of the 53,091 units, 13,800 units of Jaguar cars were dispatched while 39,291 units of Land Rover SUVs were dispatched.

