New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales Drops 23 Per Cent In May 2019

Tata Motors Group's global wholesales in May 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, touched 82,374 units, a decline of 23 per cent, over May 2018.

View Photos
Tata Motors Group's global passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 50,884 units in May 2019

Tata Motors today released the monthly wholesales numbers for the entire Tata Motors Group for the month of May 2019. Last month, the company saw a total de-growth of 23 per cent, with cumulative wholesales of 82,374, compared to May 2018, during which the Tata Motors Group sold around 106,979 units. These are cumulative numbers from both the commercial vehicle segment as well as the passenger vehicle segment, including Jaguar Land Rover.

Global wholesales from the company passenger vehicles segment accounted for 50,884 units in May 2019, lower by 23 per cent, against May 2018, during which Tata Motors Group sold a total of around 66,083 passenger vehicles globally. Out of this, the standalone global wholesales of the company's luxury car brand, Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 39,895 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,075 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 26,820 vehicles. This also includes the 4,219 units sold by CJLR, a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles.

Tata

Tata Cars

Harrier

Nexon

Tiago

Tigor

Hexa

Tiago JTP

Safari Storme

Tiago NRG

Nano

Zest

Sumo

Tigor JTP

Bolt

0 Comments

As for the commercial vehicle segment, the company's global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range for May 2019 stood at 31,490 vehicles, compared to the 40,896 units over May 2018, registering a de-growth of 23 per cent. As for the Indian market, Tata Motors registered a similar decline of 26 per cent in overall sales. The company sold a total of 40,155 units in May this year, as opposed to 54,290 units sold during the same month last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.13 - 12.84 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.77 - 7.52 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.03 - 8.61 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.33 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 - 7.38 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.27 - 10.38 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 8.76 - 10.4 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.58 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.66 - 8.79 Lakh *
View More
x
Honda BS6 Compliant Two-Wheeler Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
Honda BS6 Compliant Two-Wheeler Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
BS 6 Compliant Honda Activa 125 Unveiled; Launch Later This Year
BS 6 Compliant Honda Activa 125 Unveiled; Launch Later This Year
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities