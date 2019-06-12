Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales Drops 23 Per Cent In May 2019

Tata Motors today released the monthly wholesales numbers for the entire Tata Motors Group for the month of May 2019. Last month, the company saw a total de-growth of 23 per cent, with cumulative wholesales of 82,374, compared to May 2018, during which the Tata Motors Group sold around 106,979 units. These are cumulative numbers from both the commercial vehicle segment as well as the passenger vehicle segment, including Jaguar Land Rover.

Global wholesales from the company passenger vehicles segment accounted for 50,884 units in May 2019, lower by 23 per cent, against May 2018, during which Tata Motors Group sold a total of around 66,083 passenger vehicles globally. Out of this, the standalone global wholesales of the company's luxury car brand, Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 39,895 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,075 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 26,820 vehicles. This also includes the 4,219 units sold by CJLR, a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles.

As for the commercial vehicle segment, the company's global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range for May 2019 stood at 31,490 vehicles, compared to the 40,896 units over May 2018, registering a de-growth of 23 per cent. As for the Indian market, Tata Motors registered a similar decline of 26 per cent in overall sales. The company sold a total of 40,155 units in May this year, as opposed to 54,290 units sold during the same month last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.