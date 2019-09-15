New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Group Global Wholesale Down By 32 per Cent

The overall de-growth in Tata Motors business is due to the slowdown in the Indian auto business which has adversely affected its domestic business while JLR sales in global markets aren't adding up substantially.

Tata Motors group global wholesale stood 72,464 units.

Highlights

  • Tata Motors group global wholesale stood at 72,464 units.
  • The PV business was down by 22 per cent.
  • JLR sold 39,615 units across the globe.

Tata Motors group global wholesale has gone down by 32 per cent at 72,464 units in August 2019 including the Jaguar Land Rover Business. In the same month, global wholesale of Tata Motors commercial vehicle (CV) division was down by 45 per cent at 25,366 units while global wholesale of passenger vehicle (PV) division was down by 22 per cent at 47,098 units. Global Wholesale of Jaguar Land Rover stood at 39,615 units which include 4680 units of the CJLR business, JLR's China joint venture with Chery Automobiles. In August 2019, Jaguar sold 10,097 units while Land Rover sold 29,518 units of SUVs.

Also Read: Tata Motors Offers Discounts Up To ₹ 1.50 Lakh On Hexa, Benefits On Nexon And Harrier

The overall de-growth in Tata Motors business is due to the slowdown in the Indian auto business which has adversely affected its domestic business while JLR sales in global markets aren't adding up substantially. Tata Motors PV sales were down by 58 per cent in August 2019 at 7316 units as compared to 18,420 units which were sold a year ago. The company has announced attractive discounts ahead of the festive season in a bid to cash is the demand and recover its lost market share. In the April - August 2019 period, its market share went down by 1.39 per cent at 5.41 per cent.

