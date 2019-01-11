New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors' Global wholesales Went Down By 13.9% In December 2018

Tata Motors' total global wholesales for December 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 100,551 vehicles, a decline of 13.9 per cent, compared to December 2017.

Tata's global wholesales stood at 100,551 vehicles, against the 116,783 units from December 2017

Tata Motors Group today released its global wholesale figures for the month of December 2018. The company's total wholesales, for the last month of 2018, reached 100,551, a decline of 13.9 per cent, compared to December 2017, when the company sold about 116,783 units. This also includes the global wholesales numbers of Jaguar Land Rover and CLJR for the month of December 2018 and the Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range for the same month.

Jaguar Land Rover total wholesales reached 45,474 vehicles in December 2018

Tata Motors' total wholesales in December 2018 just from passenger vehicle business reached 59,898 units, seeing a 14 per cent decline, compared to the wholesales numbers achieved during the same month in 2017, which was about 69,648 vehicles. Out of the total passenger vehicles wholesales, Jaguar Land Rover's contribution was 45,474 vehicles. JLR's number for December 2018 also includes 5007 vehicles that came from CJLR volumes, the JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,088 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 31,386 vehicles.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in December 2018 reached 40,653 units, a decline of 14 per cent against what the company achieved in December 2017. During the same month in 2017, the company's global wholesales from commercial vehicle business were about 47,270 units.

