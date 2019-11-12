New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors’ Global Wholesales Down By 19% In October 2019

Tata Motors' total passenger vehicle wholesales for the month of October 2019 stood at 60,630 units, down by about 7 per cent, as compared to the 65,193 units sold during the same month last year.

Tata's passenger vehicle wholesales for the month of October 2019 stood at 60,630 units

Tata Motors Group has released its global wholesale sales numbers for the month of October 2019. The group's cumulative wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 89,108 vehicles, registering a decline of 19 per cent, as compared to the company's total wholesales from October 2018, which was around 1,10,009 units. The company's total passenger vehicle sales for the month of October 2019 stood at 60,630 units, down by about 7 per cent, as compared to the 65,193 units sold during the same month last year.

Tata Group's passenger vehicle sales also include the global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 47,278 vehicles in October 2019. Jaguar's wholesales for the month were 12,367 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 34,911 vehicles. The total number also includes the 3,721 units sold by CJLR, the joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles.

The company's total global wholesales from Tata Motors' commercial vehicles segment stood at 28,478 units in October 2019, registering a de-growth of 36 per cent, over October 2018. This also includes sales from Tata Daewoo.

In India, Tata Motors' domestic sales reached 39,152 units, as compared to the 57,710 vehicles sold in October 2018, registering a de-growth of around 32 per cent.

