Tata Motors Global Wholesales Down By 15% In November 2019

Tata Motors Group has released its global wholesales numbers for the month of November 2019. The group's collective wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 89,671 units, registering a de-growth of 15 per cent, as compared to the 10,5495 vehicles sold by the company in November 2018. Tata Motors Group's global wholesales of all passenger vehicle in November 2019 reached 58,641 units, a decline of 12 per cent, as compared to the 66,637 vehicles sold during the same month last year.

The company's global passenger vehicle wholesales also include vehicles sold by its luxury brand, Jaguar Land Rover, which stood at 48,105 units in November 2019. This also includes the 6,224 units sold by CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR. Out of JLR's total wholesales, Jaguar's contribution for the month was 10,801 units, while Land Rover's total wholesales for the month stood at 37,304 vehicles.

As for the commercial vehicle segment, the global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in November 2019 were at 31,030 units, lower by 19 per cent, as compared to the 38,308 vehicles sold in November 2018.

In India alone, Tata Motors reported a drop of 25 per cent in domestic sales at 38,057 units in November 2019, as compared to the 50,470 units sold during the same month last year. Tata Motors reported a constant decline in volumes despite a positive festive season, even as the auto sector has shown signs of recovery over the past month. In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata's volumes dropped to 10,400 units in November this year, a drop of 39 per cent over 16,982 units that were sold in November last year.

