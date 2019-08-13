Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Down By 14 Per Cent In July 2019

Tata Motors today announced the group's global wholesales for the month of July 2019, which stood at 78,600 units, 14 per cent less than the company's total global wholesales from July 2018. The same month last year, Tata Motors Group sold about 91,395 units globally. These numbers include wholesales of both Jaguar Land Rover as well as the company's commercial vehicle business.

Tata Motors' global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2019 stood at 52,432 vehicles, seeing a growth of 4 per cent compared to the 50,335 units sold during the same month on 2018. This includes the global wholesales of Jaguar Land Rover as well, which stood at 41,783 vehicles, including the 4,013 units sold by CJLR, the JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,308 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 29,475 vehicles.

At the same time, the global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles business, including the Tata Daewoo range, reached 26,168 units in the month of July 2019, registering a decline of 35 per cent. During the same month in July 2018, wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range stood at around 40,258 units.

