New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Tata Motors Extends Warranty & Free Service Period Till July 31, 2020 For Customers

Tata Motors on Friday officially announced the extension of service warranty period for cars till July 31, 2020, for the customers affected due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Tata Motors Extends Free Service & Warranty Period

Highlights

  • Tata Motors free service & warranty period extended till July 31, 2020
  • For customers with warranty & free service expiring between 15 Mar-31 May
  • All workshops throughout the country will inform the customers

Tata Motors has officially announced that it has decided to extend the service warranty period for cars. The company is giving an extension of the service period for the customers with warranty expiring between March 15 and May 31. The warranty extension for the service has been extended till July 31 for such cars. Moreover, the carmaker also mentioned that this step has been taken into consideration because of the national-wide lockdown due to unprecedented conditions caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Production-Spec Tata HBX Micro SUV Spotted Testing In India

Tata

Tata Cars

Harrier

Nexon

Altroz

Tiago

Nexon EV

Sumo

Tigor

Nano

Safari Storme

Hexa

Zest

Tiago NRG

Tiago JTP

Tigor EV

Bolt

Tigor JTP

pqdkoivg

Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), Tata Motors said, "In light of the Central Government imposed lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant inability of our customers to avail maintenance & repairs, as part of their vehicle's warranty policy, Tata Motors has decided to extend the last date, for customers whose OE warranty and free service period (not kms.) are due to expire between 15th March, 2020 and 31st May, 2020, to 31st July, 2020," a press statement from the company informed. "This decision validates the proactive response towards customer-centric values that we at Tata Motors live by every day."

Also Read: Tata Altroz First Drive Review

The auto manufacturer also specified that all its workshops throughout the country will inform the customers about the same and will ask them to adhere to this decision.

0 Comments

Similarly, several other OEMs in India have suspended their productions at their respective plants across the country to comply with the lockdown. As the Indian Prime Minister has urged all the people to stay at home, the majority of the service centres have been closed. However, only emergency services are reportedly being carried out, when needed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 16.4 - 24.14 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.86 - 14.86 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.81 - 10.52 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 5.13 - 7.57 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 16.56 - 18.92 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 8.76 - 10.4 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.39 - 8.58 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.47 - 10.5 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.68 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 10.68 - 11.03 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.66 - 8.79 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.69 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
5 Motorcycle Launches Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic
5 Motorcycle Launches Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Lockdown No Basis For BS4 Deadline Extension: Rajiv Bajaj
Coronavirus Lockdown No Basis For BS4 Deadline Extension: Rajiv Bajaj
Dealers Seek Relief On BS4 Stocks; Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Petition
Dealers Seek Relief On BS4 Stocks; Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Petition
9 Highly-Awaited Car Launches In India Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic
9 Highly-Awaited Car Launches In India Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities