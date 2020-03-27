Coronavirus Lockdown: Tata Motors Extends Warranty & Free Service Period Till July 31, 2020 For Customers

Tata Motors has officially announced that it has decided to extend the service warranty period for cars. The company is giving an extension of the service period for the customers with warranty expiring between March 15 and May 31. The warranty extension for the service has been extended till July 31 for such cars. Moreover, the carmaker also mentioned that this step has been taken into consideration because of the national-wide lockdown due to unprecedented conditions caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Production-Spec Tata HBX Micro SUV Spotted Testing In India

Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), Tata Motors said, "In light of the Central Government imposed lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant inability of our customers to avail maintenance & repairs, as part of their vehicle's warranty policy, Tata Motors has decided to extend the last date, for customers whose OE warranty and free service period (not kms.) are due to expire between 15th March, 2020 and 31st May, 2020, to 31st July, 2020," a press statement from the company informed. "This decision validates the proactive response towards customer-centric values that we at Tata Motors live by every day."

Also Read: Tata Altroz First Drive Review

The auto manufacturer also specified that all its workshops throughout the country will inform the customers about the same and will ask them to adhere to this decision.

Similarly, several other OEMs in India have suspended their productions at their respective plants across the country to comply with the lockdown. As the Indian Prime Minister has urged all the people to stay at home, the majority of the service centres have been closed. However, only emergency services are reportedly being carried out, when needed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.