Tata Motors Extends Support For Cars Affected In Kerala Flood

Tata Motors has decided to offer free of cost towing assistance to all rain affected Tata Motors Cars and UVs, affected by the Kerala flood.

Customers of Kerala are informed through SMS on precautions to be taken care on vehicles

The state of Kerala has witnessed unprecedented rain from August 8, 2018 and with 35 of the 37 dams overflowing, the state has seen a flood situation which has caused severe damage of more than ₹ 8000 crore, while over 60,000 people have been shifted to relief camps and the damage continues with every passing day. The automotive fraternity has come forward to do its bit for the people of the state. While Mercedes-Benz, TVS Motor Company and Volkswagen have already announced that they've extended support to the affected people, Tata Motors too has announced a similar support.

Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle division has decided to offer free of cost towing assistance to all rain affected Tata Motors Cars and UVs. Customers of Kerala are informed through SMS on precautions to be taken care on vehicles in this kind of situation.

Any affected customer can contact Tata Motors' Toll free assistance number and get his/her vehicle towed to nearest Tata Motors Authorized workshop. This assistance will be provided once the situation in Kerala becomes transport worthy.

