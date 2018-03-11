Tata Motors EVision Electric Sedan Concept: All You Need To Know

Tata Motors marked 20 years at the Geneva International Motor Show with the unveiling of its much awaited electric sedan concept, Tata EVision Concept. The EVision Electric Sedan Concept is the third product from the company, behind the H5X and the 45X, which are based on the new IMPACT 2.0 design language. With the EVision Sedan Concept, Tata Motors completes a trio of new models which consists of a hatchback, a sedan and a SUV. The company says that these new models will be for the future connected generation, while the EVision Electric Sedan Concept is the best so far from the new design language. Here's all that you need to know about the new Tata Motors EVision Electric Sedan Concept.

The new Evision Electric Sedan Concept is based on the Omega architecture, which is based on a modular, scalable and flexible architecture to address the range of performance that attributes for long-range travel. The 3 dimensional 'Humanity Line' is crafted in brushed aluminum and runs the entire width of the car. (The Diamond shaped DLO runs from the A to C pillar) The Diamond shaped DLO runs from the A to C pillar, visually lowering the profile of the car. The rear is characterized by the animated tail lights, which forms a part of the 'Slingshot' line that starts at the Tata logo and swings around to the body side. In terms of dimensions, the EVision electric concept is about the same size as Jaguar XE or Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The instrument panel hides two digital interfaces that appear only when needed by the users. (The instrument panel comes with two digital interfaces) The Evision Electric Sedan Concept will come with connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial mapping and increased human-machine interface.

