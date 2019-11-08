Tata Motors Deploys Tigor EVs At Tata Steel Plant

Tata Steel has entered into an in-house venture with Tata Motors to introduce a fleet of Tata Tigor electric cars for employee transportation. The company will be deploying 40 units of the Tigor EVs in the Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur. In fact, the first batch of EVs has already been handed over to Tata Steel officials. The company says that the initiative has been taken to reduce the carbon emission and motivate its employees to switch over to green vehicles.

Speaking about the initiative, Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, "We are delighted to partner with Tata Steel on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet in Jamshedpur. We are confident that the Tigor EV will comprehensively address the mobility needs of the firm in an economical and ecofriendly manner. We remain committed to the sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country."

The Tata Tigor Electric was made available to the general public just last month. It's been launched in the market for ₹ 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) after reducing all government subsidies. It has been launched in three variants- XE+, XM+ and XT+ - and will be available for both fleet and normal consumers across 30 cities in India. The Tigor EV gets a 21.5 kWh battery pack and a single speed transmission but the power figures have not yet been put out by the company. Additionally, the vehicle will be equipped with dual airbags (XE+ variant with Driver Airbag only) and an anti-lock braking system as standard safety features. The vehicle also comes with an inbuilt warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh kms, whichever is earlier.

