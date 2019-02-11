New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Delivers 6 Buses To Pune Transport Corporation Customised For Women Commuters

The six Tata Ultra 9m diesel buses for women commuters are equipped with fire detection and suppression system, CCTV cameras and electronic destination display boards.

View Photos

Tata Motors has announced the delivery of six Ultra 9m diesel Midi buses to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). While the automaker has several buses in several STU fleet across the country, these six buses are special since they have been customised specifically for women commuters. The buses have been designed keeping the safety and security of women in mind and are equipped with a Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDSS), CCTV cameras providing an Intelligence Transport Systems (ITS) for public information along with electronic destination display boards supported by GPS. The buses have been built and customised for women commuters under the Tejaswani scheme of the Government of Maharashtra.

Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Supply Of 40 Electric Buses To Lucknow City

Built on the new Ultra platform, Tata Motors says the buses meet the requirements of all stakeholders including the driver, passenger and operator. The buses are equipped with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) in a bid to offer more relaxed and fatigue-free driving. As part of the order, Tata will be delivering a total 33 buses to the Pune Transport Corporation, of which these were the first six buses. The remaining 27 buses will be delivered by March 2019, in a phased manner.

pagd1ubo

Tata Motors will deliver a total of 33 buses to the Pune Transport Corporation by March this year

0 Comments

More recently, Tata Motors also delivered the Ultra 9m electric bus to the Lucknow City Transport Services that offer a range of 150 km on a single charge. The buses can seat up to 31 passengers and offer air conditioning and an air suspension at the front and rear axles, for better ride comfort. The Tata Ultra 9m electric buses use an integrated electric motor that produces peak power of 333 bhp and can develop 197 bhp continuously for hassle-free driving on congested roads. The buses are equipped with lithium-ion batteries that are placed on the roof top in a bid to keep them safe in case of waterlogging. Tata also set up a fast charging system at the Alambagh depot in Lucknow.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Tata Ultra 9m diesel Bus Tata Buses Pune Women Commuters Tata Buses Tata Motors Pune Transport Corporation

