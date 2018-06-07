Tata Motors Celebrates 150 Years Of The Tata Group With Discounts On Cars

Tata Motors is commemorating 150 years of the Tata Group by extending a special, limited period offer to its customers. The company is offering benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh, provision of insurance at Re. 1, and a special exchange bonus amongst many other exciting deals on the company's entire range of vehicles. The company has seen a strong growth in the hatchback segment thanks to the Tiago, as also the subcompact sedan and SUV segment because of the Tigor and the Nexon. In fact the company recorded a strong 61 per cent sales growth in May 2018 compared to the same period last year.

S.N Barman, Vice President - Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, PVBU, Tata Motors said, "Throughout the years, Tata Motors has continuously striven to meet the customers' expectations and offer them with a joyous experience while purchasing a car. On the blissful occasion of the 150th anniversary of our Group, we wish to strengthen the bond of happiness amongst our customers through many beneficial offers this month."

The offer is valid on the entire portfolio that Tata Motors offers in the country

The limited period offer is valid till June 25, 2018 and it's probably the ideal time to buy a Tata car if you were looking for one. The Tigor, Nexon and the Tiago have been the volume drivers for the company and the Hexa too has proved to be a strong competitor in the SUV segment. There are a couple more launches that the company is planning for India in the coming years and this includes a full-size SUV and a premium hatchback, both of which are global products. In fact, the company is looking to trim its line-up of cars in the country and focus on the trends currently in the country.

