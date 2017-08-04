Tata Motors Calls Shelving Of Tamo RaceMo Sports Car Project Rumours

We first saw the Tamo Racemo at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show along with the Tata Nexon and the Tata Tigor and it was the first product to come out of Tata Motors ' all-new sub-brand Tamo . The company took a step in a new direction with Tamo which would see that Tata Motors is on track with the rest of the world in terms of future mobility solutions. While we told you earlier that we are likely to see this car at the 2018 Auto Expo, there were a number of doubts cast about the feasibility of this project.We contacted Tata Motors and were told that "Tata Motors is currently going through a turnaround phase with a strong focus on improving the bottom line by rigorous cost reduction and sales enhancement leveraging our superior range of new products. This has called for a review of all projects/marketing; nothing to be shared yet. Our future product plans are also periodically reviewed, based on dynamic business situation. At this stage, we have no further comments to make on this specific speculation.”While we understand that this does not conclusively state that the Tamo Racemo project has been shelved, but the news has started to re surface and this time around a spokesperson from Tata Motors has stated that. "These are all rumours. There's no confirmation on this as yet." There is no confirmation from Tata Motors about the shelving of the Racemo sorts car project and it says that all these are rumours, which actually make us feel a bit better and there's a good enough reason for it.The Tamo Racemo will be one of the most affordable sports car in India if it does enter production. With an advanced monocoque construction, the Tamo Racemo features a mid mounted 1.2-litre engine that makes 186 bhp and 210 Nm of torque. The Racemo also features butterfly doors that open upwards and a completely digital console that also features two side mounted and adjustable touch screens. The Racemo received rave acclaim from both Indian and global media and was seen as a bold and very important step towards the future for the Indian auto giant. While we've already told you, all there is to know about the car, there's still a lot to look forward to and we hope to get behind the wheel of this one one day.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.