Tata Motors Bags Orders To Supply Over 2300 Buses To Various State Transports

Tata Motors has announced that it has bagged orders to supply over 2300 buses to various state transports like Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and the company is trying to complete this order by February 2020. Tata Motors offers a comprehensive range of buses from intercity travel options to safe transports which are suitable for public commute needs.

Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head, Buses, Tata Motors said, "With the governments continued thrust towards providing smart safe and convenient alternatives of public transport, we at Tata Motors acknowledge the proactive approach of various STU's to maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system. We take great pride in having the opportunity to provide best-in-class mobility solutions. Our in-depth understanding of sustainable public transport for different markets and customers is what differentiates us from our competitors. With an order size of over 2300 Tata Motors buses across, we look forward to a continued partnership with all the STUs, in their endeavor to reinforce the public transportation system in their respective cities."

Tata Motors currently designs, develops and manufacturers its buses in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow. It has also partnered with body manufacturers in Goa and Brazil where the Marcopolo buses are made. The company also claims that its manufacturing Full Building Vehicles (FBVs) meets government's new norms of safety, fuel efficiency, wider bus gangways and can run on both CNG and diesel.

