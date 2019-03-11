Tata Motors Bags Orders To Supply For 2500 Commercial Passenger Transport Vehicles From Public Sector Institutions

Tata Motors has acquired orders to supply over 2500 commercial passenger transportation vehicles to a number of public sector institutions in the country. The Indian auto giant announced that it has a received a new order of 1045 buses from the Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC). This includes 695 fully-built Midi-buses and 350 12m chassis. In addition, the automaker will be supplying 1000 Winger ambulances to the National Health Commission (NRHM) in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. The new order is in addition to the order for 812 ambulances that was received in last quarter from Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the new orders, Tata Motors - President - CVBU, Girish Wagh said, "The demand for public transportation is rapidly increasing in India with government's thrust towards providing smart, safe and convenient mode of commute to the citizens. Tata Motors acknowledges the forward thinking and proactive approach of various STUs and the bus body regulatory institutes for providing such contemporary buses to passengers. We take great pride in partnering with various STU's in delivering best-in-class solutions, and to create and maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system. We have always encouraged our customers to adopt latest technologies, helping them to lower their total operating costs and expand their user base & ridership."

Tata Motors recently delivered 40 Electric Buses to the Indore City Transport Service

In addition, Tata Motors has bagged the order for 400 CNG BRTS buses from Pune Mahagagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML). The commercial vehicle manufacturer also said that it has bagged 65 per cent of the orders for fully built buses, and has offered Annual Maintenance Contracts on 400 of these buses for maintenance of ITS systems as value added services to its customers.

Apart from supplying commercial vehicles, Tata Motors has also been actively supplying its electric vehicle fleet to STUs. The company recently supplied the Tigor EV to a number of private and public sector players, while it has also been delivering electric buses to transport institutions across cities, most recently being Atal Indore City Transport Service. The automaker's range of buses are powered by a number of fuel options including hybrid, electric, CNG and LNG.

