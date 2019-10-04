New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Bags Contract To Supply 300 Electric Buses To Ahmedabad Janmarg

Tata Motors will supply 300 Urban 9/9 electric buses that will run in Ahmedabad's BRTS corridor, and will be deployed under the OPEX model with the automaker developing the infrastructure to support the same.

This is the single largest order yet to be handed to an Indian manufacturer for electric buses

Tata Motors has announced that it has bagged the contract to supply 300 electric buses to the Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). The automaker had previously delivered 200 electric buses to the government under the FAME I initiative, covering over 60 per cent of the market share. The new mandate is the largest in the country so far, making Tata Motors the only Indian manufacturer to bag the biggest order supporting the government's e-mobility drive. The company will supply the Urban 9/9 Electric buses that will run in Ahmedabad's BRTS corridor. The e-buses will be deployed under the OPEX model and Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure to support fast charging and support system, the manufacturer said in a statement.

Tata will also set-up the charging infrastructure to support the operation of the electric buses in the region

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, "We are delighted to have won the largest tender of e Buses in the country. Tata Motors has been playing a proactive role in the electrification drive, with the development of electric traction system for Hybrid as well as Pure Electric vehicles. The Ultra Electric buses are indigenously developed to offer superior design and best-in-class features. We will continue to support the Government in their commitment towards creating a sustainable future for India."

Tata says the critical electrical traction components have been sourced from international suppliers in the US, Germany and China. The buses have been tested and validated by the company across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains.

