Tata Motors Bags An Order Of 500 Electric Vehicles From Lithium Urban Technologies

Tata Motors and Lithium Urban Technologies, India's largest electric vehicle (EV) fleet provider, have announced entering into a long-term partnership to offer electric mobility solutions in the market across passenger, mass transit and freight segments. As part of this new deal, Lithium Urban Technologies will add 400 units of the newly launched long-range Tata Tigor Sedan EV sedan to its fleet, which will be delivered and deployed across India by the end of financial year 2019-2020. The remaining 100 electric vehicles will include Tata's upcoming EVs like the Nexon EV for corporate leadership transport services.

Tata Motors will provide 400 Tigor EVs to Lithium by the end of FY 2019-20

Speaking about the new order and partnership, Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors, said, "This is not just the most significant milestone for Tata Motors' E-Mobility Business, but also a big turning point in the EV market, which is now likely to see fleets electrify faster than ever before. We are delighted to enter this partnership with Lithium, who are on their pragmatic journey of expanding their zero-emission transport service rapidly. We are committed to nurturing this valued partnership as we address the evolving mobility needs of our customers through various disruptive business models."

On the other hand, Sanjay Krishnan, Founder, Lithium Urban Technologies said, "This partnership with Tata Motors will ensure availability of new form factors and enable viability of new market segments across passenger, mass transit and freight. Lithium would move quickly to integrate the company's paradigm-shifting LUTEC (LithiumUrbanTec) EV mobility utilisation software with the new vehicles." Lithium recently also entered a partnership with tech giant Wipro to offer employee transportation service to its offices across India. The vehicles procured from Tata are likely to be used for the Wipro deal.

The recently launch long-range Tata Tigor EV comes with an extended range of 213 km on a single charge and is being sold to both fleet owners and private buyers. Launched in 3 variants - XE+, XM+ and XT+, the Tigor Electric is available across 30 cities, with prices starting at ₹ 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Tigor EV comes with a 72 V 3-Phase AC Induction Motor, powered by a 21.5 kWh battery pack. The motor is capable of generating 30 kW (40.2 bhp) at 4500 rpm, and develops a peak torque of 105 Nm at 2500 rpm.

Tata offers the option of both a standard AC charger and a fast DC charger, and while the battery takes about 11.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100 per cent with the former, the fast charger can offer 80 per cent power in 2 hours. The top speed of the car is 80 kmph.

