Tata Motors Announces Price Hike On Entire Range From January 2018

Tata Motors announced that it would be increasing the prices of its entire passenger vehicles range by up to ₹ 25,000. The hike in the price will come into effect from January 1, 2018 and Tata Motors has attributed this increase in price to rising input costs.

According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, "The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider the price increase. We are optimistic on maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of our robust product portfolio like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and the recently launched Nexon."

The Tata Nexon is the company's first subcompact SUV

The company also mentions that the introductory prices of its first subcompact SUV - Nexon will end by December 31 and this entire range will also witness a price hike from January 2018 by upto ₹ 25,000. Tata Motors launched the Nexon in September this year and launched it at ₹ 5.85 lakh. In fact it was just recently that the company reached its 10,000th production milestone, showing the popularity of the Nexon.

