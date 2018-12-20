Tata Motors And Zoomcar Partner To Rent Tata Tigor Electric Vehicles

After supplying electric vehicles to the government, Tata Motors has now partnered with self-drive rental company Zoomcar and will be offering 500 Tata Tigor electric vehicles. The Tata Tigor EVs are being supplied for operations only in Pune for now. The first batch of the Tata Tigor electric vehicles were flagged off at a ceremony in Pune at the automaker's dealership. The rental company plans to reach out to 20 cities with the 500 Tata electric cars by next year. Tata Motors produces the Tigor EVs at the company's facility at Sanand, Gujarat and has been supplying the same to EESL.

Tata Motors - President, Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Shailesh Chandra said, "The future of mobility will increasingly be connected, shared and powered by zero emission technologies. Tata Motors is strongly committed to this transformative journey and working with all like-minded partners to accelerate the enabling ecosystem. It is a great pleasure to announce our partnership with Zoomcar to offer shared electric mobility solution for the citizens of Pune. Tata Tigor EV will now be available on the self-drive rental platform, offered by Zoomcar, to enable zero-emission transport option for the citizens of Pune. We are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the driving experience."

Commenting on the partnership, Zoomcar - Co-Founder and CEO, Greg Moran said, "The Zoomcar team is thrilled to partner with Tata Motors to bring electric vehicles to Pune. This marks the beginning of a dynamic partnership within electric mobility and we expect to touch 20 cities and 500 electric vehicles with Tata over the next year."

The Tata Tigor EVs were first unveiled late last year and visually aren't very different from its internal combustion engine-powered derivatives. The subcompact sedan can seat five, has a use-able boot and gets all the basic features in place including air conditioning, power steering, audio system and more. The Tata Tigor EV offers a range of up to 120 km and delivers a top speed of 130 kmph. The Tigor EV is not on sale yet to the average Indian car buyer.

In a statement, Tata said that the company is committed to the government's vision of driving electric mobility in the country and is collaborating with other partners to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles. That being said, Tata isn't the first manufacturer to tie-up with Zoomcar. The rental company partnered with Mahindra Electric in July this year to offer 50 e2oPlus electric vehicles in Pune for self driving as well as renting. The self-drive rental company also signed an MoU with Delhi's NTPC last month for development and utilization of public charging infrastructure.

