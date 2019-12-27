Tata Motors And Prakriti E-Mobility Sign MoU To Deploy 500 Tigor EVs In Delhi

Tata Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited and as part of the same, the company will be deploying 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi. Prakriti E-Mobility is a taxi service founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, which operates in Delhi-NCR and runs via the app-based platform Evera. The new cab-hailing service promises zero surge charge, zero cancellations and zero emissions for the customers. The automaker is expected to handover the first batch of the 160 Tata Tigor EVs soon and the and the cars will ply on the roads of the national capital by January 2020.

Also Read: Tata Tigor EV With Extended Range Launched In India

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Prakriti E-Mobility Solutions is a valuable partner on our path of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. We are confident that Tigor EVs will be a stellar addition to their company's offerings as it aptly addresses the requirements of longer-range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. The induction of Tigor EVs will not only help the company achieve their business goals but also accomplish its objective of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions.”

(L-R) Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility with Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited said, “Keeping in line with our commitment to offer eco-friendly mobility solutions, we are excited to begin offering Tigor EVs to Delhiites and are very proud to partner with Tata Motors in this journey. We strongly believe in the inherent benefits of zero-emission and lower operating costs of EVs will be the ultimate game-changer for commuting in the city. We plan to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi and bring EV solutions closer to our customers.

The announcement comes just days after the Delhi government announced the new EV Policy for the capital to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles and reduce vehicular pollution. Under the Delhi EV Policy, the government is offering a number of subsidies to electric vehicles based on the battery size. Those investing in building a charging network and swapping stations also get incentives and tax rebate, while the government plans to revise the public transportation fleet to about 50 per cent electric by 2025. The road tax and registration cost will also be waived off on EVs for three years from the date of the policy notification.

The Tata Tigor EV that will be supplied to Prakriti E-Mobility will be the extended range versions introduced recently. The electric sedan promises a range of 213 km on a single charge, as claimed by ARAI. The new extended Tigor EV comes with a 21.5 kWh battery pack. The car has two charging ports for fast charging as well as slow AC charging. The electric sedan was launched with an introductory price of ₹ 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.