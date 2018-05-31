Tata Motors And Government Of Maharashtra Sign MOU For EVs

Tata Motors today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Government of Maharashtra for deployment of 1000 Electric Vehicles (EV) across its range of passenger and commercial vehicles in the State. The company will facilitate setting up of EV Charging Stations in the State. The MoU boosts the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2018 in accelerating the adoption of EVs in Maharashtra. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors signed the MoU in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, the Chief Minister also flagged off 5 Tigor EVs at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. These vehicles were provided by Tata Motors to EESL as part of its tender.

Speaking on the MoU signing initiative, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "Tata Motors is committed to the Government's vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to join forces with the Government of Maharashtra towards this endeavour. We are uniquely positioned to leverage the strength of our group companies to create an EV ecosystem. With our ready portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, we are geared up to meet future requirements beyond the current tender commitments."

While visually, the Tata Tigor EV looks largely similar to the standard Tigor subcompact sedan, with the only noticeable difference being the illuminated 'EV' badging on the grille. However, the biggest difference comes in the form of its powertrain, which is an electric drive system developed and supplied by Electra EV - a company established to develop and supply electric drive systems for the automotive sector. Tata Motors has already completed the production of 250 cars and initiated the execution of phase 2 orders.

