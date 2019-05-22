Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.35 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 5.35 Lakh

The new Tata Intra comes with bold styling, premium features, a powerful 1.4 litre diesel engine, and a superior payload capacity of 1100 kg.

The new compact trucks will be available in twovariants - V10 and V20.

  • The Tata Intra is offered in two variants.
  • There are two engine options on offer.
  • It gets a range of first-in-segment features.

Tata Intra, the all-new small commercial vehicle (SCV) from Tata Motors today officially went on sale in India. The new compact trucks will be available in two variants - V10 and V20, priced at ₹ 5.35 lakh and  ₹ 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom India) respectively. The new Tata Intra compact truck is a premium offering and will be positioned in India above the company's existing range of Ace mini trucks, which will also continue to be on sale. Compared to the Tata Ace, the new Intra SCV comes with a host of first-in-segment features to justify the premium price tag.

The Tata Intra is a good upgrade from the Tata Ace.

Tata says that the new Intra is targeted towards customers who are looking for a commercial vehicle that can be both, a workhorse as well as a stylish and comfortable personal vehicle. Someone who is looking to upgrade from the Tata Ace. Thus, you'll see that the new Tata Intra comes with a bunch of passenger car-like elements both outside as well as inside. The exterior bit includes - a large front grille with a chrome slat flanked by a set of nice-looking clear glass headlamps with halogen lights and integrated turn indicators. The Intra also gets a bold and busy-looking bumper with a wide central airdam and provision to install foglamps. The new compact truck runs on a set of 14-inch steel wheels with the option of smart-looking dual tone wheel covers, which are truly good-looking and well-designed. The vehicle also gets large manually operable ORVMs and dual wipers, which in addition to these subtle character lines, add to the style quotient of the Intra.

The Tata Intra gets HVAC, charging socket, lockable glovebox, a standard music system with Radio, AUX-IN and USB connectivity, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The Tata Intra also comes with a well-laid-out cabin, featuring a neat dashboard that comes with contrast bezels around the centre console and air-con vents. Furthermore, because the gear lever is positioned on the dashboard, resulting in a flat walk-through-floor. Other features include a charging socket, lockable glovebox, a standard music system with Radio, AUX-IN and USB connectivity, and a fully digital instrument cluster, offering read-outs for speedometre, odometre, time, fuel gauge, and a segment-first gear shift indicator, or as Tata calls it Gear Shift Advisor (GSA).

The Tata Intra does come with one of the largest loading bay areas in the segment, with a 2512 mm long load deck that is 1602 mm wide and comes with a standard depth of 463 mm.

In terms of dimensions, the new Tata Intra is at par with the larger Tata Ace on offer, the Ace Mega XL, with a total length of 4316 mm, a width of 1639 mm and a height of 1918 mm. Having said that, the Intra does come with one of the largest loading bay areas in the segment, with a 2512 mm long load deck that is 1602 mm wide and comes with a standard depth of 463 mm. In fact, the Intra also comes with a segment-best payload capacity of 1100 kg, 100 kg more than what the Ace Mega XL offers. In fact, the vehicle also offers best-in-class gradeability of 45 per cent for easily negotiating steep hilly roads & flyovers, compared to the Ace's 30 per cent gradeability. Furthermore, the Intra also gets semi-elliptical leaf spring suspension setup with 6 leaves at front and 7 leaves at the rear, offering heavy duty performance.

It is offered with two diesel engine options.
The new Tata Intra V20 is powered by a brand new 1.4-litre Direct Injection (DI) diesel engine. The new 1396 cc engine is tuned to churn out 69 bhp at 4000 rpm and develop a peak torque of 140 Nm at 1800-3000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with cable shift mechanism. The Tata Intra V10 is powered by an 800 cc, two-cylinder motor which develops 39 bhp at 3750 rpm and 90 Nm at 1750 - 2500 rpm and is mated to a four-speed gearbox. In terms of rivals, the new Tata Intra has been designed to compete with both, the LCVs like the Piaggio Porter 1000 and Mahindra Supro, and the pickup trucks like the Mahindra Bolero Pickup.

