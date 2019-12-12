New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Hexa Comes With Benefits Up To ₹ 2.2 Lakh

Tata Motors is offering massive discounts on the Hexa to clear the existing BS4 stock. The company is offering a flat Rs. 1 lakh discount on the Tata Hexa, with the addition of exchange benefits, corporate discounts and more.

Published:
One of the Tata dealers we spoke to in Mumbai is offering a flat Rs. 2.8 lakh discount on a 2018 Hexa XT

Highlights

  • The Tata Hexa gets benefits up to Rs. 2.2 lakh
  • The Tata Hexa is currently priced from Rs. 13.25 lakh to Rs. 18.82 lakh
  • The Hexa comes with a 2.2-litre VARICOR four-cylinder diesel engine

Tata Motors has recently rolled out massive discount benefits of up to ₹ 2.2 lakh for the Tata Hexa MVP depending on the variant. Currently priced from ₹ 13.25 lakh to ₹ 18.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the company is offering a flat consumer discount of ₹ 1 lakh, in addition to exchange benefits, and corporate discounts, which cumulatively amount to around ₹ 2.2 lakh. Dealers are offering much higher discounts on the 2018 model year Tata Hexa. One of the Tata dealers we spoke to in Mumbai is offering a flat ₹ 2.8 lakh discount on a 2018 Hexa XT 4x4.

Back in September 2019, the company offered discounts up to ₹ 1.5 lakh on the Tata Hexa. The main reason behind the company offering such massive discounts on the Tata Hexa is to clear the existing BS4 stock as the car will be discontinued next year, before the BS6 emission norm kicks in. The Hexa, which currently serves as Tata Motors flagship model will be replaced by the upcoming Tata Gravitas SUV, which is expected to break cover at the Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Hexa

15.57 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Hexa

tata hexa has a butch and imposing design

Tata Hexa will most likely not make the shift to BS6 next year, and will be replaced by the Tata Gravitas as the company's flagship SUV

The Tata Hexa was designed to offer the comfort of an MPV and the road presence of an SUV. The car comes with a larger grille, flanked by projector headlamps and LED DRLs positioned on the front bumper. Offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater options and the top-end model comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity, 10 speaker JBL system, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control and much more. The Hexa also gets 19-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Hill Hold and Hill Descent functions and much more. You also get the new-generation Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Torque on Demand (TOD).

Under the hood, the Tata Hexa comes with the 2.2-litre VARICOR four-cylinder diesel engine tuned to produce 154 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional automatic transmission, in both 4x2 and 4x4 option.

0 Comments

Disclaimer: The discounts will vary from city to city. Contact your nearest dealer to know about the exact discount in your location.

