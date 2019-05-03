Tata Harrier Updated With Apple CarPlay Compatibility

Tata Motors has been updating its cars with new features from time to time and this time round it's the recently launched Harrier compact SUV that gets an update. The Tata Harrier is now offered with Apple CarPlay compatibility, according to some of the new owners of the model. The feature was missed out on the SUV at the time of launch and was only offered with Android Auto connectivity. With Apple CarPlay on offer, iPhone users will surely appreciate the feature that allows for distraction free driving. Tata Motors is yet to make an official statement on the same, but the update is reportedly being made at the dealer level.

Also Read: Tata Harrier SUV Review

Tata Harrier 15.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Harrier is priced between ₹ 12.69 lakh and ₹ 16.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

It is likely that the first batch of Tata Harriers already sold will be able to get the connectivity system with a software update. There are no changes to the infotainment system on the SUV that continues to be offered with the 8.8-inch floating touchscreen display and has been developed by JBL. The infotainment system is offered on the XZ or higher trims.

More recently, Tata announced that the Tiago and Tigor XZ+ variants now come with Apple CarPlay as well, having been updated with the larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system previously. Like the Harrier, the top variants of the Tiago and the Tigor were only offered with Android Auto on the XZ+ trim.

The Tata Harrier gets a 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the top variants

Also Read: 7-Seater Harrier: Tata Buzzard Makes Global Debut At Geneva 2019

Apart from the feature addition, expect no major changes on the Tata Harrier. The SUV is powered by the Fiat sourced 2.0-litre diesel motor tuned for 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. A 7-speed version of the Harrier is due for launch later in the year and was revealed as the Tata Buzzard. The new offering could see an automatic transmission being introduced on the SUV.

Image Source: Tata Harrier Owners Group on Facebook

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.