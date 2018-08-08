Tata Harrier SUV Spotted Testing; To Be Launched In 2019

Tata Motors recently announced the name of its new SUV that's all set to be launched in India. It's to be called the Harrier and is all set to be launched in 2019. The company is already testing the car extensively and another camouflaged unit was spotted recently. Built on the company's all-new OMEGA platform, the production version of the H5X SUV will come in both five-seater and seven-seater option, and judging by the size of it, this one could be the former.

Visually, the prototype Tata H5X is still covered in heavy camouflage, however, we do get to see the headlamps of the car now, which look sleek. In fact, we get a close look at them and understand that it gets a set of projector headlamps and they're placed high up on the bumper. There's also a pair of round fog lamps which one can see located below the headlamps. The Harrier also has a V-shaped radiator grille which brings out a different character of the car altogether and the wide air dam below it gives the SUV a meaner look.

Advertisement

The rear of the Harrier SUV sees wrap around tail lamps

We've seen the flared wheelarches on the concept as well and the production unit continues to get them as well. 5-spoke alloy wheels are part of the package too while there are a bunch of changes made to the rear as well. From what we can make out, the tail lamps are slimmer and there's an integrated roof spoiler as well.

The Harrier SUV will be a 5-seater and yes, the company is working on a 7-seat version too. We expect the car to come with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel unit making 140 bhp and it's likely to come in both the manual and automatic transmission

Image Courtesy: Team-bhp

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.