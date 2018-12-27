New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Harrier SUV: All You Need To Know

The Harrier SUV joins the companys long list of SUVs and its the first car to get the Impact 2.0 design language.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Harrier SUV in India on January 23, 2019

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Harrier SUV in India on January 23, 2019. As part of its plan to bring in more cars to the country and quickly at that, the Harrier is the company's fourth new launch in the country in FY 2018-19 and it's a big one for sure. It's one of the most anticipated of launches from the Tata Motors stable and yes, we've already driven it. The Harrier SUV joins the company's long list of SUVs and it's the first car to get the Impact 2.0 design language. The new design language has made quite the difference in terms of its looks and yes, we can safely say that it is the prettiest looking Tata car out there. There's a lot we know about the car ahead of its launch and all we wait for is the price

Also Read: Tata Harrier Variants Explained

Tata Harrier

₹ 12 - 16 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

Here's All You Need To Know About The Tata Harrier

  1. The Tata Harrier measures in at 4598 mm in length, 1894 mm in terms of width and 1706 mm in terms of height. Wheelbase on the new Harrier is 2741 mm while the ground clearance on the SUV is 205 mm.
  2. The Harrier also comes with 235 section tyres mounted either on 16 inch steel wheels or 17 inch 5-spoke alloy wheels.
    q4ijvfss
  3. Up front, the Tata Harrier gets a split headlamp cluster with high mounted Daytime running lights and a large grille with typically Tata-esque hexagonal design language. 
  4. The actual headlamps themselves are set lower in the bumper and have a projector setup along with a separate foglamp cluster underneath it too. And to round off the front end, the Tata Harrier gets a silver skid plate
  5. Move to the rear and the Tata Harrier gets a set of thin tail lamps with LED treatment that are joined by a gloss black panel. Just like the front bumper, you also have a silver skid plate at the rear. And just to round it all off, Tata has chosen to display the name Harrier with a spread out central placement as compared to just a generic badge.
    3vulok5o
  6. The new Tata Harrier will come with only one diesel engine on offer with a 6-speed manual gearbox, available in four variants - XE, XM, XT, and XZ. 
  7. The new Tata Harrier is quite equipped right from the base variant offering features like - projector headlamps, dual function daytime running lights which also function as turn indicators, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and rear parking sensors. As for the interior and cabin features, the Harrier comes with offerings like - power steering, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, and all four power windows. On the safety front, the feature list includes - dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard.
    nnph4e7k
  8. The top-end XZ also comes with gizmos like - a larger 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with high-resolution display, nine JBL speakers with amplifier and tuned acoustics, and fully-digital 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. 
  9. The SUV also comes with driver assistant functions like - Terrain Response Modes (Norman, Rough, Wet), hill hold and descent assist, rollover mitigation, corner stability control, electronic stability programme, and electronic traction control.
  10. The Tata Harrier has a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor, that Tata motors calls Kryotec and is essentially the detuned version of what is available in the Jeep Compass. The engine makes 138 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Tata Harrier also gets three driving modes, Eco, City and Sport. 
     

Tata Harrier SUV: All You Need To Know
