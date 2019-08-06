Tata Harrier Now Gets Sunroof As An Accessory

Tata Harrier owners can get sunroof as an accessory for Rs. 95,500 at any Tata authorised dealer

Tata Motors has recently introduced sunroof as an official accessory for the Tata Harrier SUV. Up until now, the Harrier did not come with a sunroof, even in the range-topping XZ variant, however, customers can now get it as an accessory for ₹ 95,500. The dealer we spoke to said that installation charges will be an additional ₹ 4000, however, this could vary from dealer to dealer. As of now, this is the only new accessory that Tata Motors has introduced for the Harrier, however, we won't be surprised if the company added the sunroof to the SUV's feature list on the upcoming BS6 version.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Black Edition To Be Launched In August

Tata Harrier 15.58 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Tata Harrier now gets sunroof as accessory for ₹ 95,500, installation charges will be an additional ₹ 4000

This is not the first time that Tata has introduced a new feature for the Harrier. Since its launch in January 2019, the carmaker has updated the SUV with Apple Carplay, introduced a couple of dual-tone colour options, and made improvements to the NVH levels, touchscreen system, steering response and the clutch. In fact, at the company's 74th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, Tata Motors also announced the imminent arrival of a new all-black special edition version of the Harrier.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Gets Improvements To NVH, Touchscreen, Steering & Clutch

As of now, the Tata Harrier is offered in four variants - XE, XM, XT, and XZ, and comes with several neat features like a terrain management system, JBL speaker setup, stylish exterior, and premium interior among others. The SUV also comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, perimeter alarm, and projector headlamps all as standard. The top-end model gets additional bits like - Xenon HID projector headlamps, floating 8.8-inch touchscreen display, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 6 airbags, hill hold and descent assist, cornering control, electronic traction control, and much more.

Powertrain wise, the Tata Harrier draws power from the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that develops 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Currently, the Tata Harrier is priced in India at ₹ 12.99 lakh to ₹ 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.