Tata Harrier Now Available With 5-Year Extended Warranty

Tata Motors has announced the launch of Pentacare Warranty which is an extended 5-year warranty package for customers of the Harrier. Compared to the initial 2-year warranty package, the Pentacare warranty extends the timeline of the package on the Harrier upto 5 years for unlimited kilometres. The extended 5-year warranty will be available for ₹ 25,960 within 90 days of the purchase of the SUV.

The package covers important maintenance services of the critical parts such as the engine and engine management system, air conditioning system, transmission system and gear box, fuel system and fuel pump, driver information system and many more. Additionally, any maintenance related to the malfunctioning of the clutch and suspension will now be covered up to 50,000 kms.

SN Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "This package covers almost all major maintenance services for the Harrier and aims to provide our customers complete peace of mind during their ownership experience of Harrier."

The Tata Harrier has been under tremendous pressure after the launch of new vehicles in the compact SUV segment from MG Motor India and even Kia. It's the only car in the entire segment which is available only with the diesel engine and with no automatic gearbox on offer. Tata Motors has not shared any timeline for the launch of an automatic variant but does say that it is on the cards.

