Tata Harrier: Key Features Explained In Detail

The much-awaited Tata Harrier has been finally launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and given its captivating looks and long features list; we can safely say that it is bound to give its rivals a run for their money. The design has been one of the talking points about the Harrier right form the 2018 Auto Expo where it was shown as the H5X concept. The good thing is that the production version stands true to the concept to quite an extent and that definitely has drawn enough eyeballs leading to some big booking numbers. The all-new Tata Harrier SUV has already garnered a long waiting period of three months as Tata Motors has received enough bookings for the Harrier and is overwhelmed by customers' response.

Let's look at the key features of the new Tata Harrier

Platform And Exterior

A huge edge for the Tata Harrier comes from the OMEGA Platform it is based on. The OMEGA platform is a derivative of Land Rover's D8 platform which underpinned the Freelander 2 and was modified for the Discovery Sport. Besides that, the Harrier also debuts Tata's new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy and stands true to the H5X concept which was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Harrier is not only larger in dimensions than its key rivals- the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Creta, but also has the largest footprint in its segment.

The rear profile complements the overall design with angular proportions at corners.

The first thing which is an instant takeaway for the Harrier is the design. The Tata Harrier is an urban SUV and the design justifies that to its best. Up front, it looks butch having a high hood-line and housing a wide grille with LED Daytime running lamps at the corners and the projector headlamps have been positioned just below them. The side profile of the Harrier too looks flamboyant thanks to the exaggerated wheel arches and bold claddings. The rear profile complements the overall design with angular proportions at corners.

Interiors

The quality of materials and finish of the cabin is class leading.

As mentioned, the Tata Harrier has the largest footprint in all and of course, has the most spacious cabin. Now what adds to the package is the quality of materials and finish of the cabin. Everything from the oak wood palette used on the dash and grab handles to the soft touch upholstery feel plush and better than its class. Aesthetically the cabin of the Harrier too looks alluring and uncluttered, be it the wraparound dash with a binnacle line running the width of the cabin or the 8.8-inch floating touchscreen which is high on functionality and eliminates many buttons. The Tata Harrier at 425 litres has the biggest boot space too of them all with all seats up which can be further expanded to 800 litres.

Features

The Tata Harrier has an impressive feature list for its price.

The Tata Harrier is laden with all the segment standard features on the outside as well as on the inside. Features like LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), HID Xenon headlamps, height-adjustable driver's seat and keyless entry are standard from the base XE variant while the top-end XZ variant is equipped with terrain drive modes, auto climate control, engine start-stop, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports smartphone connectivity and is linked to JBL sourced surround sound system with nine speakers and an amplifier, logo projection on the outer mirrors and more. Moreover, safety features like dual airbags and ABS with EBD are standard across variants while the top-end variant also gets features like electronic stability control (ESC), mitigation control, hill assist and brake assist.

Engine

Tata Harrier Specifications Harrier Engine 1956 cc Harrier Power 138 bhp Harrier Torque 350 Nm Harrier Transmission 6 M/T

The Tata Harrier is powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that Tata claims is built on the low friction valve train architecture for better refinement and efficiency. This engine churns out 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Tata Motors is also planning to add an automatic variant at a later date and will be sourcing the automatic gearbox from Hyundai. Like the Hexa, even the Harrier gets multi-drive modes which are coupled with a terrain response system.

Price

The Tata Harrier has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 12.69 lakh for the base XE variant which goes all the way up to ₹ 16.25 lakh for the top-end XZ variant. Tata will be offering the Harrier in India in four variants, prices of which are below.

Tata Harrier Variant Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Harrier XE ₹ 12.69 lakh Harrier XM ₹ 13.75 lakh Harrier XT ₹ 14.95 lakh Harrier XZ ₹ 16.25 lakh

