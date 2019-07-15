New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Harrier Gets Improvements To NVH, Touchscreen, Steering & Clutch

The Tata Harrier gets a software update for the infotainment system, along with changes to the steering and clutch, as well as lowered NVH levels in the cabin.

The Tata Harrier was launched in January this year and is priced between Rs. 12.99-16.75 lakh (ex-Delhi)

The Tata Harrier was launched earlier this year amidst much fanfare and sales have been positive for the compact SUV over the past six months. However, the Harrier did have its own share of niggles that the first set of owners faced and the automaker has now silently rolled out updates for the SUV that iron out most niggles. According to a leaked document, Tata Motors has made revisions to the NVH levels, touchscreen system, steering response and the clutch. The issues were noted by the media as part of its test drives as well as the customers, and the company seems to be responding to the feedback received. Several owners have also pointed out that dealerships replaced certain parts as part of the free service.

Also Read: Tata Harrier SUV Review 

The improvements will be made to the Tata Harrier cars already sold as well

According to the image leaked, improvements on the Tata Harrier include an updated infotainment system that now receives the R10.X software update that promises to resolve the glitches. Several pre-production cars that were available during the media drives saw an issue with the touchscreen system and needed a hard reboot to get it to work. carandbike also reported about this issue in our review of the Tata Harrier.

ebf2nn3c

The infotainment system on the pre-production Harrier several glitches and needed to be rebooted frequently

The other improvement is the lowered NVH levels on the Tata Harrier that should make the cabin more silent. Owners had reported that the engine is noisy post the 3000 rpm mark. Tata has also worked improving the steering response on the SUV that will now be responsive and will offer better feel and feedback. The steering feel has also been made more responsive at low speeds. Lastly, the automaker has reportedly made the clutch action lighter and should reduce effort on the left leg, which will certainly help in stop-and-go traffic conditions. It is likely that the newer batch of Tata Harrier SUVs will get the improvements on the assembly line, while the earlier models are likely to be updated when the cars roll-in for the scheduled service.

Also Read: Tata Harrier With Dual-Tone Colours Launched In India

aj5o01d8

The Tata Harrier recently received the dual-tone colour option on the top-end variants

Tata Motors is yet to announce the improvements officially. The automaker though recently introduced the dual-tone version of the Harrier to celebrate the sales mark crossing 10,000 units. The SUV now gets a contrast black finished roof with two colour options, which will add to the value quotient on the SUV. With new and promising competition coming in from the likes of the MG Hector and the Kia Seltos, the company will surely keep the model updated to keep up with the rivals.

Leaked Image Source: Team-bhp

