Tata Harrier owners can get the sunroof as an accessory for Rs. 95,100 at any Tata authorised dealer

Tata Motors has officially announced the introduction of an electric sunroof, on the Harrier, as an accessory through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories (TMGA). Both existing and new Tata Harrier customers can get this feature by visiting the nearest Tata Motors dealership for ₹ 95,100 plus installation charges, which will take the total cost to around ₹ 1 lakh, depending on the dealership. In fact, it was just early this month when we first told you about Tata Motors silently introducing an electric sunroof as an accessory for the Harrier, and now the company has officially announced it.

In the company's official statement, a Tata Motors spokesperson, said, "Launched in January 2019, Tata Harrier is the Company's latest flagship SUV and has been one of the most popular and well-received products from its stable. This has been validated by over 10,000 Harriers running on Indian roads today. In a bid to enhance our offerings for our customers, Tata Motors is happy to announce the introduction of the electric sunroof on the Harrier through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories (TMGA). Existing and new Harrier Customers can avail of this feature by visiting the nearest Tata Motors dealership at a cost of ₹ 95,100 plus installation charges."

The Tata Harrier's electric sunroof, H-300, is manufactured by Webasto, one of the leading sunroof manufacturers in the market

The Tata Harrier's electric sunroof, H-300, is manufactured by Webasto, one of the leading sunroof manufacturers in the market. The company says that the sunroof will be installed by trained experts from Webasto to ensure seamless quality, and it will come with a 2-year warranty from the date of installation. Tata Motors also says that the H-300 sunroof comes with a tinted protective Venus glass that deflects the UV radiation and sun rays regardless of the amount of incoming light.

Currently, the Tata Harrier is offered in four variants - XE, XM, XT, and XZ, and comes with several smart features like - a terrain management system, JBL speaker setup, Xenon HID projector headlamps, floating 8.8-inch touchscreen display, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 6 airbags, hill hold and descent assist, cornering control, electronic traction control, and more. Powertrain wise, the Tata Harrier draws power from the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that develops 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Currently, the Tata Harrier is priced in India at ₹ 12.99 lakh to ₹ 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

