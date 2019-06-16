Having introduced its all-new offering in January this year, Tata Motors has silently hiked prices on the Harrier compact SUV. The Tata Harrier gets a price increase of ₹ 31,000, across all variants with prices now starting at ₹ 12.99 lakh, going up to ₹ 16.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the Harrier's first price hike since its launch and can be seen listed on the automaker's website. While Tata has not announced the reason for the hike, it is likely that rising input costs triggered the increase. The Harrier is available in four variants - XE, XM, XT, and XZ.

The Tata Harrier has been off to a good start in the market and has been averaging over 1500 units every month. It is also the automaker's third best-selling model after the Nexon and the Tiago. Interestingly, the price hike comes at a time when the Harrier is all set to meet two highly anticipated rivals in the segment this year. New players Morris Garages and Kia Motor will be competing in the compact SUV space with the Hector and Seltos respectively.

While we are yet to drive the Seltos that is slated for a global unveil on June 20, the MG Hector is ready for launch and does emerge as an impressive and feature-rich offering. Pricing will be crucial for the success of these models and also for the Tata Harrier to maintain sales amidst rising competition.

That said, the Harrier is scheduled for another price upgrade in the future when the BS6-ready version arrives at showrooms. Keeping up with the stringent regulations, the Tata Harrier's 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine will be upgraded and that is likely to see a revision in prices as well. The current version of the Fiat-sourced motor churns out 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Tata Motors will also introduce an automatic variant with the Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque convertor in the future. Lastly, the seven-seater version, internationally revealed as the Tata Buzzard, will also hit the showrooms towards the end of this year.

