New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready

The 2.0-litre Kryotec engine will be coupled with an eVGT, it will get an exhaust after-treatment system to meet the upcoming BSVI standards.

View Photos
The Tata Harrier will come with an all-new 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine claimed to be BS-VI ready

Tata Motors has been revealing details about its upcoming Tata Harrier SUV for some days now and the latest reveal is about its engine details. Tata Motors has christened the Harrier's engine as Kryotec 2.0 and has confirmed that it's ready to meet the future BSVI emission standards. It's an all-new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that Tata claims is inspired from Cryogenic rocket engine which uses liquid hydrogen as an oxidizer which are very less pollutant fuels compared to present day fuels that have a high amount of sulphur contents. The BSVI compliant fuel that will have more liquid hydrogen content and very less sulphur compared to the fuel on sale at our fuel stations today.

Tata Harrier

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Dec 2018
bg3p0fhyd4

(The Tata Harrier is confirmed to be a 5-seater SUV)

The Kryotec motor is built on low friction valve train architecture and gets an Advanced EGR to meet stringent emission requirements and deliver better fuel economy. Moreover, the Harrier is also equipped with an exhaust after-treatment system which means that it gets a catalyst reductor that reduces the level of oxides and nitrogen emitted from the engine, further helping it to meet the BSVI standards by having a low carbon footprint.

Also Read: 2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images

The 2.0-litre Kryotec engine is coupled with an electric variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT) which has been earlier seen on the latest-generation Mahindra XUV5OO. The eVGT helps to eliminate the turbo-lag (typically bottom line) and offers a seamless power delivery throughout the rev range. As seen on other Tata cars, even the Harrier gets multi-drive modes which are further coupled with terrain response modes. The 2.0-litre engine develops 140 bhp in the Harrier and will be tuned to produce 170 bhp in the seven-seater version (codename: H7X). This engine will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic will be optional.

The Tata Harrier SUV is underpinned by the Land-Rover Discovery Sport inspired Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGARC) platform, details of which were revealed last week and the design is based on the company's IMPACT 2.0 design language.

0 Comments

In a statement, Tata Motors said that the SUV has been tested for endurance under extreme weather conditions. Earlier the Harrier was spied being tested in the Himalayan region. Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Harrier in January 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Tata Harrier Tata Harrier Engine Tata Motors Tata HX5 SUV

Latest News

Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
Anand Mahindra's New TUV300 Plus Sets Twitter Abuzz With Hilarious Comments
Anand Mahindra's New TUV300 Plus Sets Twitter Abuzz With Hilarious Comments
Updated 2018 Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced
Updated 2018 Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced
Actor Hrithik Roshan Will Be The Brand Ambassador For The Upcoming Refreshed Tata Tigor
Actor Hrithik Roshan Will Be The Brand Ambassador For The Upcoming Refreshed Tata Tigor
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition Introduced
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition Introduced
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Vs Old Ford Aspire: Spot The Difference
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Vs Old Ford Aspire: Spot The Difference
General Motors' Cadillac Edges Tesla In Semi-Automated Driving Test
General Motors' Cadillac Edges Tesla In Semi-Automated Driving Test
Toyota, sensing an opening, debates building Lexus cars in China
Toyota, sensing an opening, debates building Lexus cars in China
Datsun India Signs Aamir Khan As Its New Brand Ambassador
Datsun India Signs Aamir Khan As Its New Brand Ambassador
New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.19 Crore
New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.19 Crore
Toyota Announces New Recall Of 2.4 Million Hybrid Cars
Toyota Announces New Recall Of 2.4 Million Hybrid Cars
Honda Picks Up 10 North East Teenagers For Racing Academy
Honda Picks Up 10 North East Teenagers For Racing Academy
Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch Highlights; Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch Highlights; Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Tesla Publishes First Quarterly Vehicle Safety Report
Tesla Publishes First Quarterly Vehicle Safety Report

Latest Cars

8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra's New TUV300 Plus Sets Twitter Abuzz With Hilarious Comments
Anand Mahindra's New TUV300 Plus Sets Twitter Abuzz With Hilarious Comments
All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities