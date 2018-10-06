Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready

Tata Motors has been revealing details about its upcoming Tata Harrier SUV for some days now and the latest reveal is about its engine details. Tata Motors has christened the Harrier's engine as Kryotec 2.0 and has confirmed that it's ready to meet the future BSVI emission standards. It's an all-new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that Tata claims is inspired from Cryogenic rocket engine which uses liquid hydrogen as an oxidizer which are very less pollutant fuels compared to present day fuels that have a high amount of sulphur contents. The BSVI compliant fuel that will have more liquid hydrogen content and very less sulphur compared to the fuel on sale at our fuel stations today.

(The Tata Harrier is confirmed to be a 5-seater SUV)

The Kryotec motor is built on low friction valve train architecture and gets an Advanced EGR to meet stringent emission requirements and deliver better fuel economy. Moreover, the Harrier is also equipped with an exhaust after-treatment system which means that it gets a catalyst reductor that reduces the level of oxides and nitrogen emitted from the engine, further helping it to meet the BSVI standards by having a low carbon footprint.

The 2.0-litre Kryotec engine is coupled with an electric variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT) which has been earlier seen on the latest-generation Mahindra XUV5OO. The eVGT helps to eliminate the turbo-lag (typically bottom line) and offers a seamless power delivery throughout the rev range. As seen on other Tata cars, even the Harrier gets multi-drive modes which are further coupled with terrain response modes. The 2.0-litre engine develops 140 bhp in the Harrier and will be tuned to produce 170 bhp in the seven-seater version (codename: H7X). This engine will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic will be optional.

The Tata Harrier SUV is underpinned by the Land-Rover Discovery Sport inspired Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGARC) platform, details of which were revealed last week and the design is based on the company's IMPACT 2.0 design language.

In a statement, Tata Motors said that the SUV has been tested for endurance under extreme weather conditions. Earlier the Harrier was spied being tested in the Himalayan region. Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Harrier in January 2019.

