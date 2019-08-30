Tata Motors has launched a new special edition model of its flagship SUV, Tata Harrier for the upcoming festive season, priced at ₹ 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Christened Tata Harrier Dark Edition, the new special edition model, as the name suggests, comes with a complete black theme inside out features black exterior elements and all-black interior. In fact, we first told you about this special edition model in July itself. Tata will be offering the Harrier Dark Edition only in the top-end XZ variant of the SUV, and in terms of pricing, it's just a tad more expensive than the dual-tone version that was launched in July this year.

Tata Harrier Dark Edition comes in a new Atlas Black body colour and 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels

Visually, the company says that it is offering a total of 14 design enhancements with the new Tata Harrier Dark Edition making it all the more premium. Some of these design updated mainly include the new Atlas Black body colour and 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels on the exterior, and matching Blackstone theme for the interior. The cabin features premium Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery, Blackstone Matrix dashboard and a new gunmetal grey chrome pack which further accentuates the interiors. Apart from the new dark theme, most of the features will largely remain identical to the top-end XZ variant.

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition's cabin features premium Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery

Commenting on the launch of this limited edition, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "In line with our endeavour to take the style quotient of the Harrier even higher, we wanted to offer a product that would make heads turn. The colour Black has always been desired amongst car buyers across the SUV segment. To meet these aspirations and to mark the onset of the festive season, we have launched the Harrier Dark Edition today in a completely new avatar with a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors with 14 design enhancements. We are confident our customers will appreciate the Harrier in this look as much as they have appreciated the Harrier since its launch."

Tata Harrier Dark Edition also gets Blackstone Matrix dashboard and a new gunmetal grey chrome pack

Under the hood, the Tata Harrier is powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that has been tuned to develop 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, however, there is no automatic option available at the moment. Currently, the Tata Harrier is priced in India at ₹ 12.99 lakh to ₹ 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

