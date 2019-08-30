New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Harrier Dark Edition Launched, Priced At ₹ 16.76 Lakh

The new Tata Harrier Dark Edition has been launched for the upcoming festive season and is only offered in the top-end XZ variant. Tata has made a total of 14 design enhancements to the SUV.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The company has made a total of 14 design enhancements to the new Tata Harrier Dark Edition

Tata Motors has launched a new special edition model of its flagship SUV, Tata Harrier for the upcoming festive season, priced at ₹ 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Christened Tata Harrier Dark Edition, the new special edition model, as the name suggests, comes with a complete black theme inside out features black exterior elements and all-black interior. In fact, we first told you about this special edition model in July itself. Tata will be offering the Harrier Dark Edition only in the top-end XZ variant of the SUV, and in terms of pricing, it's just a tad more expensive than the dual-tone version that was launched in July this year.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Now Available With Dual Tone Colour Options

Tata Harrier

15.58 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

5snram5o

Tata Harrier Dark Edition comes in a new Atlas Black body colour and 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels

Visually, the company says that it is offering a total of 14 design enhancements with the new Tata Harrier Dark Edition making it all the more premium. Some of these design updated mainly include the new Atlas Black body colour and 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels on the exterior, and matching Blackstone theme for the interior. The cabin features premium Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery, Blackstone Matrix dashboard and a new gunmetal grey chrome pack which further accentuates the interiors. Apart from the new dark theme, most of the features will largely remain identical to the top-end XZ variant.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Gets Electric Sunroof As An Accessory

l836pmb4

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition's cabin features premium Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery

Commenting on the launch of this limited edition, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "In line with our endeavour to take the style quotient of the Harrier even higher, we wanted to offer a product that would make heads turn. The colour Black has always been desired amongst car buyers across the SUV segment. To meet these aspirations and to mark the onset of the festive season, we have launched the Harrier Dark Edition today in a completely new avatar with a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors with 14 design enhancements. We are confident our customers will appreciate the Harrier in this look as much as they have appreciated the Harrier since its launch."

sq92reig

Tata Harrier Dark Edition also gets Blackstone Matrix dashboard and a new gunmetal grey chrome pack

0 Comments

Under the hood, the Tata Harrier is powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that has been tuned to develop 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, however, there is no automatic option available at the moment. Currently, the Tata Harrier is priced in India at ₹ 12.99 lakh to ₹ 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier

Tata Harrier Alternatives

Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.22 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 18.58 - 20.38 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.49 - 13.72 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 11.28 - 15.94 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.24 - 10.91 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launched; Payment Plans Start At Rs. 2999
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launched; Payment Plans Start At Rs. 2999
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launch Highlights; Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launch Highlights; Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities