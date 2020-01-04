Tata Harrier Completes One Year In India; Crosses The 15,000 Sales Mark

The Tata Harrier has completed one year in the Indian market, and so far, the carmaker has sold over 15,000 units of the SUV. First launched in January 2019, the Harrier was the first vehicle to be built on the company's new OMEGArc platform, and also employ the new Impact 2.0 design philosophy. The 5-seater SUV gets a pretty decent list of features and is powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine, and currently comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

To commemorate the Harrier's first anniversary, the company has announced a new customer appreciation campaign - 1 With My Harrier, from January 9 to January 19, 2020. Existing Harrier owners will get a membership to Harrier Service Gold Club, entitling them to avail discounts and benefits worth up to ₹ 8,400 on any service facility availed over the next 2 years. Plus, Tata Motors is also offering an ₹ 5000 Amazon Gift Voucher as a referral bonus for any customer referring to his friends and family to buy a Harrier. Harrier owners will also get a personalised badge, and an opportunity to give their SUV a makeover with exclusive Scuff Plates specially designed for this occasion, a complimentary wash & vacuum clean and a special 40-point check-up as well. Tata is also offering pick-up and drop to the service station during the campaign days.

Tata Harrier 15.58 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Biggest Winners And Losers Of 2019: Cars

The MG Hector surpassed the Tata Harrier by selling 15,930 units in just six months

So, the Tata Harrier has certainly made a name for itself, however, we never saw the popularity translate into monthly numbers. In fact, the SUV only did an average of 1250 units a month last year. Furthermore, by mid-2019, we saw new contemporaries enter the compact SUV space like the MG Hector and the Kia Seltos, which did not only undercut the Harrier in terms of price but also were much more premium and offered far better features. The Kia Seltos, in particular, was about ₹ 3 lakh cheaper than the Harrier, plus, both the SUVs came with connected car technology as well.

The Kia Seltos has outperformed many established and new compact SUVs in terms of sales.

The MG Hector surpassed the Harrier by selling 15,930 units in just six months, whereas the Kia Seltos has become the highest selling SUV in India with 45,294 dispatches in just 5 months. As for the previous segment leader, the Hyundai Creta, between January and November 2019, the company sold 1,01,357 units with an average of about 8400 units a month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.