Tata Harrier Becomes The Official Partner For The IPL 2019

Tata Motors has announced the second year of association with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as the new Tata Harrier becomes the official partner for the Indian Premier League a.k.a. IPL 2019. Last year it was the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV, in fact, last season, a special Tata Nexon SUV, which has been autographed by the captains of the 8 leading teams, was auctioned to create more awareness for cancer. As the Official Partner, Tata Motors will showcase the Harrier in the stadium, across all IPL matches, which begins on March 23, 2019.

The Tata Harrier was launched in India early this year Tata Harrier 15.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Commenting on the continued association with the IPL, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said "After a successful association last year, it is only fitting for Tata Motors that our premium SUV, Harrier, should be the Official Partner of one of the biggest sporting events across the world. Born of legendary pedigree, the Harrier has received a phenomenal response from customers across India." He further added, "We have elaborate plans to capture the audience's attention in-stadia, on-air and across digital platforms, and hope to drive tremendous value from this association yet again."

Being the official partner for the IPL 2019, this season will host the Harrier Super Striker Awards as well. So, the best striker of the match stands a chance to win the Harrier Super Striker Trophy along with a prize of ₹ 1 lakh. Furthermore, the batsman with the highest strike-rate in the tournament will win a Tata Harrier SUV. In addition to these, Tata Motors is also offering a prize of ₹ 1 lakh to anyone who takes a single-handed catch in a match stands.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.