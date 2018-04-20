Tata H5X Test Mule Spotted In India Again

A prototype model of Tata H5X SUV was recently spotted testing in India again. The test mule was caught on the camera by an enthusiast, somewhere on the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra, near Tata's production facility. The production version of the H5X concept is expected to come in both a 5-seater version and a 7-seater version, and judging by the size of the test mule this one could be the latter. The model is heavily covered in camouflage and is seen with temporary headlamps and few other makeshift parts, like the previously seen spy image, which means there is a long time to go before we can see the production version of the car. As of now, the production-spec Tata H5X is expected to hit the Indian market in 2019.

The upcoming Tata H5X is built on the company's all-new 'Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA)' platform, which is essentially derived from Land Rover's L550 platform and comes with the tall and heavy stance of a full-size SUV. While dimensions of the production model can be altered, the concept SUV measures 4,575mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and 1,686 mm in height, and it comes with 2,740 mm wheelbase.

Visually, the Tata H5X prototype comes with a sleek grille, and a wide central air dam and possibly even a front skid plate and large, rounded ORVMs, instead of the sleek and sharp ORVMs we saw on the concept model. The SUV will also get s bold shoulder line, which slightly bulges out towards the rear section, while the sloping roof like adds a coupe-like effect.

Under the hood, we expect the SUV to get the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine that powers the Compass, offered with both a manual and an automatic transmission option. Tata Motors is likely to unveil the production version of the H5X SUV sometime in 2019, and it will be positioned above the Hexa, as the company's new flagship model.

Video Source: RAP Biker/YouTube

