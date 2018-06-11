Tata H5X Prototype Spotted Testing In India Again

Images of a prototype SUV based on the Tata H5X concept have yet again surfaced online. Tata Motors has been extensively testing the SUV in various parts of the country, and this time around, the test mule was spotted in Ooty. Built on the company's all-new OMEGA platform, the production version of the H5X SUV will come in both five-seater and seven-seater option, and judging by the size of it, this one could be the former. While the SUV is expected to be launched in India in early 2019, word is that Tata might reveal the production model earlier, by the end of 2018.

Also Read: Tata H5X Prototype Spotted Testing In India

Tata H5X is built on the company's all-new OMEGA platform

Visually, the prototype Tata H5X is still covered in heavy camouflage and the lack of production parts indicate that the SUV is still in the early stage of making. While the headlamps, front bumper and the taillamps are still temporary units, the wheels and the outside rear-view mirrors look pretty much production-spec and might make it to the final product. Tata has also added a bunch of pseudo cladding underneath the camouflage to hide some of the SUV rear design, although, there is a roof-mounted spoiler with integrated brake lights

Also Read: Tata H5X Concept: All You Need To Know

In terms dimensions of the production model can be altered, the concept SUV, however, measures 4,575mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and 1,686 mm in height, and it comes with 2,740 mm wheelbase. Under the hood, we expect the SUV to get the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine that powers the Compass, offered with both a manual and an automatic transmission option. Tata Motors is likely to unveil the production version of the H5X SUV sometime in 2019, and it will be positioned above the Hexa, as the company's new flagship model.

Image Courtesy: IAB

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.