Tata Gravitas SUV: Things We Know So Far

Tata Motors recently announced the name of its upcoming flagship SUV, Tata Gravitas. Slated to be launched in February 2020, the new SUV will essentially be the 7-seater version of the Tata Harrier, of course with a host of cosmetic and design updates to accommodate those two extra seats and to give it a fresher look. While we have already seen the camouflaged test mules of the upcoming Gravitas SUV undergoing testing in India, there is a lot that is yet to be revealed. For now, here are 10 things that we already know about the upcoming 2020 Tata Gravitas.

Tata Gravitas ₹ 17.8 - 19 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Here Are 10 Things We Know About The Tata Gravitas:

The new Tata Gravitas is based on the same OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform, which currently underpins the Tata Harrier. In fact, the Gravitas will be the second model to be based on this new platform. Tata Motors has already shown use what the Gravitas SUV will look like with the Tata Buzzard Concept, which was showcased early this year at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. And the spy photos we have seen so far indicate that the SUV will remain identical to the Buzzard concept.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Launch Three New Models In India By 2021 Tata Motors recently released a new teaser for the Gravitas revealing the new name The Gravitas SUV will also employ Tata Motors's new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, like the Harrier, and the same design philosophy will be used for all upcoming models like - Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon Facelift and Nexon EV, also slated to be launched in early 2020. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Tata Gravitas is likely to be same as the Buzzard concept, which measures 4661 mm in length, 1894 mm in width, and 1786 mm in height. Compared to the Harrier, the Gravitas will be 63 mm longer, and 80 mm taller, although, the wheelbase will remain the same 2741 mm. Visually, the Tata Gravitas is likely to remain identical to the Buzzard concept, which itself is inspired by the H5X concept that spawned the Harrier. This means upfront the SUV will get the same humanity line grille, flanked by slim LED daytime running lamps, while the large headlamps with projector lights housed below, alongside the foglamps. While the front section of the profile is identical to the Harrier, the rear section comes with a proper D-pillar with a black extension and a larger quarter glass. The SUV also comes with claddings on the squared wheel arches and side body, along with roof rails, which weren't offered with the Harrier. The Tata Gravitas comes with a proper D-pillar with a black extension and a larger quarter glass The rear section of the SUV will also be slightly different compared to the Harrier with a larger roof-mounted spoiler, a larger rear windscreen, and new LED taillamps and a larger tailgate and a beefier rear bumper. Based on some recent spy photos of the cabin, the Tata Gravitas' cabin is also largely inspired by the Harrier, featuring a floating display in piano black housing with in-car controls and chrome bezel. The SUV also gets the same three-spoke steering wheel, and similar black and brown dual-tone interior. Powertrain wise, the upcoming Tata Gravitas will be powered the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that powers the Harrier. In the latter, the oil burner is tuned to churn out 170 bhp and 350 Nm peak torque. Like the Harrier, transmission duties on the Gravitas will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, one of the recently spotted test mules revealed that the 7-seater SUV will also get an automatic option.

