New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Elxsi And AEye Unveil Integrated Robo Taxi

Tata Elxsis RoboTaxi is built on top of its software middleware platform Autonomai. The autonomous feature allows the traveler to use a RoboTaxi from their current location to the selected destination with the press of a button on the screen.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Bangalore based Tata Elxsi has unveiled an in-house developed RoboTaxi concept vehicle using AEye's iDAR platform. iDAR is the first fully software based smart sensor that supports dynamic ROI and cueing of sensors. It extends the range at which objects can be detected, classified and tracked to enhance the safety in an autonomous vehicle. Tata Elxsi's RoboTaxi is built on top of its software middleware platform Autonomai.

The autonomous feature allows the traveler to use a RoboTaxi from their current location to the selected destination with the press of a button on the screen.  The fully autonomous vehicle encounters various scenarios, such as cross-traffic detection at a junction and round-about, follow the road ahead, and cueing the sensor with HD maps and V2X information.  Tata Elxsi has done the iDAR integration into the avehicle, interfacing with the AD stack, simulation, vehicle testing and demonstration for AEye.

“Tata Elxsi has been a wonderful development partner, helping us to extend the software capabilities of the iDAR platform and integrate iDAR into a fully realized autonomous driving stack. Building a reference autonomous system from the ground up, based on iDAR as the artificial perception platform, is a fantastic achievement for the AEye and Tata Elxsi's AD/ADAS team.   We are excited to be demonstrating some of the unique capabilities of iDAR and how they can accelerate the deployment of autonomous features in vehicles,” said Abhijit Thatte, VP of AI and software at AEye.

0 Comments

Both companies will be demonstrating the advanced RoboTaxi software framework at Consumer Electric Show (CES) in Las Vegas in the next month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tata models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.35 - 13.19 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.91 - 7.52 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.03 - 8.61 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 11.37 - 11.96 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 8.76 - 10.4 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 - 7.38 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.68 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.47 - 10.5 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.66 - 8.79 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.69 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Top Upcoming Bikes In 2020
Top Upcoming Bikes In 2020
Hyundai Venue Bookings Cross The 1 Lakh Mark
Hyundai Venue Bookings Cross The 1 Lakh Mark
Exclusive: Kia Seltos Bookings Cross The 1 Lakh Mark
Exclusive: Kia Seltos Bookings Cross The 1 Lakh Mark
Suzuki Saluto 125 cc Scooter Unveiled In Taiwan
Suzuki Saluto 125 cc Scooter Unveiled In Taiwan
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities