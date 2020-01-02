Tata Elxsi And AEye Unveil Integrated Robo Taxi

Bangalore based Tata Elxsi has unveiled an in-house developed RoboTaxi concept vehicle using AEye's iDAR platform. iDAR is the first fully software based smart sensor that supports dynamic ROI and cueing of sensors. It extends the range at which objects can be detected, classified and tracked to enhance the safety in an autonomous vehicle. Tata Elxsi's RoboTaxi is built on top of its software middleware platform Autonomai.

The autonomous feature allows the traveler to use a RoboTaxi from their current location to the selected destination with the press of a button on the screen. The fully autonomous vehicle encounters various scenarios, such as cross-traffic detection at a junction and round-about, follow the road ahead, and cueing the sensor with HD maps and V2X information. Tata Elxsi has done the iDAR integration into the avehicle, interfacing with the AD stack, simulation, vehicle testing and demonstration for AEye.

“Tata Elxsi has been a wonderful development partner, helping us to extend the software capabilities of the iDAR platform and integrate iDAR into a fully realized autonomous driving stack. Building a reference autonomous system from the ground up, based on iDAR as the artificial perception platform, is a fantastic achievement for the AEye and Tata Elxsi's AD/ADAS team. We are excited to be demonstrating some of the unique capabilities of iDAR and how they can accelerate the deployment of autonomous features in vehicles,” said Abhijit Thatte, VP of AI and software at AEye.

Both companies will be demonstrating the advanced RoboTaxi software framework at Consumer Electric Show (CES) in Las Vegas in the next month.

