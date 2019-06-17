Tata Altroz Website Goes Live Ahead Of Launch This Year

Tata Motors will be entering the premium hatchback segment later this year with the Altroz. The all-new offering is a highly anticipated one given its promising debut as the Tata 45X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and the company has now launched the website for the same. The automaker says the Tata Altroz website went live ahead of the planned scheduled in a bid to provide glimpses of the model in its run-up to the commercial launch. The website garnered over 100,000 visitors within 24 hours of it going live, according to the company. Tata has also released a video of a camouflaged Altroz being tested.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback Teased In New Video

Tata Altroz ₹ 7.5 - 8.2 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Tata Altroz is the first offering from the company to be based on the new ALFA modular architecture

Speaking on the Tata Altroz website going live, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "This is an immensely proud moment for all of us at Tata Motors. To receive such a reception for Altroz, months before its launch, speaks volumes for the trust consumers have in our brand as well as in our products. Right from the unveiling of its concept at the Auto Expo last year, the Altroz has been a keenly followed product from our stable and the fact that we had to launch the website early due to such an encouraging response only validates that further. We hope the newly-launched website will continue to whet the curiosity of our followers and stakeholders alike by sharing timely information about the car, in days to come."

The near-production version of the Tata Altroz was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show this year and closely resembles the concept version. The production version will be identical to the model showcased at Geneva and looks promising indeed with the Impact 2.0 design language while being underpinned by the all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) modular architecture.

Also Read: Tata Altroz, Altroz EV Revealed At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Near-Production spec Tata Altroz was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show earlier this year

With respect to features, the Tata Altroz will come loaded to the gills and will get LED projector headlamps with daytime running lights, electrically foldable ORVMs, alloy wheels, and more. The hatchback will come with multiple riding modes, as the new Tatas do, in addition to a floating touchscreen infotainment system that will come with in-built navigation, voice command, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The car will also come with a semi-digital instrument console, multi-function steering wheel and more. The model also promises generous proportions that will translate to a roomy cabin and a cargo capacity.

Engine options on the Tata Altroz will include the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines from the Nexon, which will be paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The hatchback will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and the new Toyota Glanza in the segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.