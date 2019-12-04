Tata Altroz To Be Offered With Customisation Packages From The Factory

The Tata Altroz is open for bookings with the customisation packs at a token amount of Rs. 31,000

The production-spec Tata Altroz has been officially unveiled and we have driven it too and will be sharing our review of the car on December 9, 2019 at 9 am. The all-new offering will compete in the premium hatchback segment against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Honda Jazz. Now, Tata Motors is pitching the car to a young customer base and wants to provide a customised buying experience too. So, in a first for an Indian mass market player, the automaker will be offering customisation options on the new Altroz across the five variants - XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). The customisation options are being offered across four different packages - Rhythm, Style, Luxe and Urban - that will add select features on specific trims. Here's what each of the customisation packs have to offer.

The Rhythm Pack is offered on the lower XE and XM trims of the Altroz

Rhythm Pack

The Rhythm pack will be offered on the entry-level XE and XM trims on the Tata Altroz. The pack adds a number of comfort features including a 3.5-inch infotainment systm, four speakers, dual horn and remote key on the base XE variant. On the XM version, the Rhythm pack adds a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers and two tweeters, dual horn, remote key, and reverse camera with display.

Offered only on the Altroz XM trim, the Style Pack adds wheel covers black roof, front fog lamps and more

Style Pack

Available on the Tata Altroz XM trim, the Style Pack will add 16-inch wheel covers over the steel wheels, contrast dual-tone black roof, body coloured ORVMs, chrome air vents, front fog lamps with DRLs. As the name suggests, the Style Pack is more about cosmetic tweaks and does not add any features to the cabin.

The Luxe Pack is offered on the XT trim and bring stylish wheel covers, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Luxe Pack

Offered only on the XT trim, the Luxe Pack will add 16-inch steel wheels with stylish wheel covers, blacked out roof, body coloured ORVMs, chrome and door handles and rear fog lamps on the exterior. The cabin gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, four-way adjustable driver's seat, rear armrest.

The Urban Pack adds body coloured bezels and blacked out roof

Urban Pack

Lastly, the Urban Pack adds a few more features on the Tata Altroz XZ trim that is just a shade below the range-topping XZ (O) variant. The Urban Pack adds a contrast black roof, body coloured ORVMs, centre console inserts and AC vents bezel.

Tata Motors is allowing customers to choose the pack in addition to the varinat at the time booking itself. The hatchback can be booked online at a token amount of ₹ 21,000, while adding any of the customisation packs increases the booking amount to ₹ 31,000. The Altroz is being offered with 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel under the hood. Both are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox for now. The top trims get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, ambient lighting, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and fog lamps. There's also the 90-degree doors on the Altroz for ease of ingress and egress, and a large boot capacity of 345 litres.

The Tata Altroz will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options

Tata Altroz goes on sale from January 2020 and that's when the automaker will also announce prices for the model. Given the automaker's pricing strategy on earlier models, expect the asking price to be aggressive and possibly undercut most rivals as well.

